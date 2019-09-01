शहर चुनें

हैवानियत की सारी हदें पार: वेंटिलेटर पर पड़ी महिला के साथ वार्ड ब्वाय ने की छेड़छाड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sun, 01 Sep 2019 12:34 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
तेलंगाना की राजधानी में एक हैवानियत भरा मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक निजी अस्पताल में वार्ड ब्वाय पर एक महिला से छेड़छाड़ करने का आरोप है। महिला बच्चे के प्रसव के लिए आई थी। इस दौरान वार्ड ब्वाय ने इस घिनौने प्रकरण को अंजाम दिया। 
दरअसल, हैदराबाद के एक निजी अस्पताल में एक 30 वर्षीय महिला प्रसव के लिए आई थी जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर होने के बाद उसे वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया। इस दौरान वार्ड में तैनात वार्ड ब्वाय अच्युत राव (50) ने महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ की। 

महिला ने इस बात की जानकारी अपने पति को दी जिसके बाद पति ने बंजारा हिल्स पुलिस स्टेशन में वार्ड ब्वाय के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करवाया। पुलिस अधिकारी कलिंग राव का कहना है कि वार्ड ब्वाय पर आईपीसी की धारा 354 के तहत मामला दर्ज कर उसे हिरासत में लिया गया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। 
telengana hyderabad molestation hospital icu हैदराबाद तेलंगाना वार्ड ब्वाय
