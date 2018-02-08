अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   TDP continues his protest while left parties called bandh at andhra pradesh

बजट से नाराज आंध्र प्रदेश ठप्प, वामदलों ने किया बंद का आह्वाहन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 10:56 AM IST
TDP continues his protest while left parties called bandh at andhra pradesh
आंध्र प्रदेश: वामदलों ने किया बंद का आह्वाहन
बजट के ऐलान के साथ ही आंध्र प्रदेश के भीतर सियासी चहलकदमी का दौर तेज हो गया। बजट के ऐलान के बाद एनडीए का साथी दल और प्रदेश की सत्ताधारी पार्टी तेलगू देशम पार्टी ने विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया था। बजट की अनदेखी का विरोध अब वामदलों ने भी शुरू कर दिया है। वामदलों ने एक दिन के प्रदेश बंद का आह्वाहन किया एजेंसी ANI के अनुसार विशाखापटनम में सैकड़ों प्रदर्शनकारी सड़कों पर उतर आए और करीब 1300 बसों को रोक दिया। 




बंद को लेकर लेफ्ट ने कहा कि सरकार ने आंध्र प्रदेश का सियासी इस्तेमाल किया। अब हमारी अनदेखी की जा रही है। बंद को देखते हुए राज्य में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को कड़ा कर दिया। आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि इस बजट में सीपीआई, सीपीएम के साथ साथ कई छोटे दलों का समर्थन है।  

वहीं तेलगू देशम पार्टी के नाराज सासंदों ने अपना विरोध जारी रखा है। टीडीपी के सांसद, सदन के बाहर हाथों में पोस्टर और बैनर लिए दिखाई दिए। 


RELATED

andhra pradesh left tdp

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

jacqueline fernandez to recreate Madhuri magic in Ek do teen for Baaghi 2
Bollywood

30 साल बाद माधुरी के 'एक दो तीन' पर 'बागी 2' में आइटम नंबर करेंगी जैकलीन फर्नांडिस

8 फरवरी 2018

Katrina Kaif new photo has leaked from Thugs Of Hindostan set
Bollywood

'ठग्स ऑफ हिंदोस्तां' के सेट से लीक हुईं कटरीना की फोटो, गोल्डन कलर की ड्रेस में ढा रहीं कहर

8 फरवरी 2018

karan johar reveals about his valentine
Bollywood

2 बच्चों के पिता करण जौहर ने पहली बार खोला राज, बताया कौन है उनका Valentine

8 फरवरी 2018

Birthday Special: Remembering Jagjit Singh on his 77 birth anniversary
Bollywood

B'Day Spl : सड़क हादसे में बेटे को खोते ही टूट गए थे जगजीत सिंह, सदा के लिए छोड़ना चाहते थे संगीत

8 फरवरी 2018

actor jitendra cousin wrote a letter and describe the whole incident about that night
Bollywood

47 साल बाद बहन ने जितेंद्र पर लगाया रेप की कोशिश का आरोप, चिट्ठी में बताया- क्या हुआ था उस रात

8 फरवरी 2018

Propose Day 2018 creative ways to propose your dream girl
Relationship

Propose Day 2018: लड़की को प्रपोज करने के ये 10 दमदार तरीके आपको बॉलीवुड भी नहीं सिखाएगा

8 फरवरी 2018

Propose Day 2018 romantic ways to propose a boy
Relationship

Propose Day 2018: ये है लड़कों को प्रपोज करने का दमदार तरीका

8 फरवरी 2018

Happy Propose Day 2018 dont do these mistakes while proposing your dreamgirl
Relationship

Propose Day 2018: प्रपोज करते वक्त भूल कर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां

8 फरवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone wants to do love scene with American actor James Franco
Bollywood

इस एक्टर के साथ दीपिका पूरी करना चाहती हैं अधूरी इच्छा, जानकर रणवीर को आ सकता है गुस्सा

8 फरवरी 2018

lawyer rubbishes the sexual abuse case against Jitendra, issues a statement
Bollywood

जितेंद्र पर लगे 'यौन उत्पीड़न' के आरोपों को वकील ने बताया बकवास, कहा-कोई लेना देना नहीं

8 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Srinagar central Jail became heaven for terrorists
India News

श्रीनगर की सेंट्रल जेल आतंकियों के लिए बनी हुई है जन्नत, रूल बुक किसी मजाक से कम नहीं

लश्कर-ए-तयैबा के आतंकी नवीद जट को रिहा कराने के लिए आतंकवादियों ने श्रीनगर के अस्पताल पर हमला कर उसे रिहा करा लिया।

8 फरवरी 2018

Allahabad Nagar Nigam sent house tax notice to late Hindi Literature Mahadevi Verma
India News

लेखिका महादेवी वर्मा के निधन के 31 साल बाद आया निगम का नोटिस

8 फरवरी 2018

army kids move to NHRC asking to protect army personnels human rights
India News

सेना पर पत्थरबाजी के खिलाफ जवानों के बच्चों ने मानवाधिकार आयोग से लगाई गुहार

8 फरवरी 2018

Isro is also working on reusable rocket stages like space x falcon heavy
India News

दुनिया के सबसे शक्तिशाली यान फॉल्कन हेवी की तर्ज पर ISRO भी कर रहा है प्रयोग

8 फरवरी 2018

Congress president rahul gandhi karnataka campaign, visit religious places
India News

कर्नाटक में राहुल गांधी आजमाएंगे गुजरात फॉर्मूला, मंदिर और दरगाह के आगे झुकाएंगे सिर

8 फरवरी 2018

government says Information on rafael will be compromised with national security
India News

राफेल पर जानकारी देना राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा से समझौता होगा: सरकार

8 फरवरी 2018

playing national anthem is not mandatory in Maharashtra cinema halls
India News

महाराष्ट्र सरकार का आदेश, सिनेमा हॉल में अब राष्ट्रगान गाना अनिवार्य नहीं

8 फरवरी 2018

Sanjay Singh of Aam Aadmi Party give impressive speech first time in Rajya sabha
India News

पहला भाषण देकर छा गए आम आदमी पार्टी के संजय सिंह, कहा- छह साल में कर दूंगा जीना हराम

8 फरवरी 2018

Cabinet approval to open 24 new medical colleges, 10,000 MBBS additional seats will increase
India News

24 नए मेडिकल कॉलेज खोलने को कैबिनेट की मंजूरी, बढ़ेंगी 10,000 MBBS की अतिरिक्त सीटें

8 फरवरी 2018

Saudi Arabia allowed Air India to use its airspace for Tel Aviv, Israel
India News

सऊदी अरब ने एयर इंडिया को इजरायल जाने के लिए अपने हवाईक्षेत्र के इस्तेमाल की इजाजत दी

8 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

फाइटर जेट 'तेजस' में फ्रांस के एयरफोर्स चीफ ने भरी उड़ान

बुधवार को जोधपुर एयरबेस से फ्रांस एयरफोर्स के चीफ आंद्रे लेनाटा ने भारत में निर्मित फाइटर जेट ‘तेजस’ में उड़ान भरी। इससे पहले तीन फरवरी को अमेरिकी एयरफोर्स के चीफ ऑफ स्टॉफ जनरल डेविड एल गोल्डफिन ने भी तेजस में उड़ान भरी थी।

8 फरवरी 2018

WHO Approval For Himachal Pradesh Doctor's New Protocol For Rabies Treatment. 2:12

हिमाचल के इस डॉक्टर ने की बड़ी खोज, सस्ता होगा रैबीज का इलाज

8 फरवरी 2018

US Sponsor Of Cancer Meet Backs Out As Ramdev Who Said 'Cancer Is Karma' Would Inaugurate It 1:40

तो योग गुरु रामदेव से इसलिए नाराज है अमेरिकी रिसर्च सेंटर

8 फरवरी 2018

DOCTOR WHO INFECTED 58 PEOPLE WITH HIV VIRUS ARRESTED FROM UNNAO 0:54

58 लोगों को HIV वायरस देने वाला डॉक्टर गिरफ्तार

7 फरवरी 2018

AUTO EXPO DAY 1 NEW CARS LAUNCHED UPGRADED VERSIONS AND CONCEPT CARS, SACHIN AND AKSHAY WERE PRESENT 3:15

#AutoExpo #Day1: देखिए पहले दिन में इन गाड़ियों ने मचाया धमाल

7 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

PM Modi tells to TDP, party formation was against Congress
India News

नाराज TDP को पीएम ने दिलाई पार्टी के गठन की याद, कहा- कांग्रेस विरोध की नींव

8 फरवरी 2018

hyderabad: senior leader of TDP gali muddu krishnama naidu passes away
India News

TDP के वरिष्ठ नेता गली मुद्दू कृष्णमा नायडू का 71 साल की उम्र में निधन

7 फरवरी 2018

Chandrababu Naidu can play the role of forming third front in the center
India News

केंद्र में तीसरे मोर्चे के गठन की भूमिका निभा सकते हैं चंद्रबाबू नायडू

3 फरवरी 2018

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu said I can give broadband connectivity and much more in rs 149
India News

सिर्फ 149 रूपये में ब्रॉडबैंड, 300 चैनल, मुफ्त कॉल और WiFi दे सकता हूं: CM नायडू

17 जनवरी 2018

Andhra govt tell Hindu temples to not celebrate new year on 1st January as its not Hindu tradition
India News

मंदिरों में एक जनवरी को ना मनाएं उत्सव, ये हिंदू परंपरा नहीं: आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार

23 दिसंबर 2017

Pension scheme for Transgenders in Andhra Pradesh by chandrababu naidu government
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश में ट्रांसजेंडर्स को हर महीने मिलेगी पेंशन, सरकार ने किया ऐलान

18 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.