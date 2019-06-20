तमिलनाडु : कोयंबटूर पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिए 700 डीएमके कार्यकर्ताओं को किया रिहा

Coimbatore Police: Have released the 700 DMK workers who were detained, earlier today, after they protested in front of Coimbatore City Corporation Office demanding immediate solution for the water crisis in Coimbatore. #TamilNadu (19-06) pic.twitter.com/YAKqu8HacC— ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
यह परियोजना रेलवे की तरफ से प्लान-100 दिन के तहत आर्थिक मामलों की कैबिनेट कमेटी की मंजूरी के लिए भेजे गए 11 प्रस्तावों में शामिल है।
20 जून 2019