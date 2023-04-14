Annamalai: 'कांग्रेस फाइल' के बाद 'डीएमके फाइल', तमिलनाडु में भाजपा ने खोला द्रमुक की अकूत संपत्ति का चिट्ठा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
तमिलनाडु में अपने पैर जमाने की कोशिश कर रही भाजपा ने सत्ताधारी पार्टी द्रमुक पर भ्रष्टाचार को लेकर बड़ा हमला बोला है। तमिलनाडु भाजपा के अध्यक्ष के अन्नामलाई ने शुक्रवार को 'डीएमके फाइल' नाम से कुछ जानकारियां साझा की, जिनमें डीएमके नेताओं, मुख्यमंत्री स्टालिन और उनके परिजनों के पास अकूत अघोषित संपत्ति होने का आरोप लगाया। डीएमके फाइल में भाजपा ने कुछ ग्राफिक्स दिखाए, जिनमें डीएमके नेताओं और मुख्यमंत्री स्टालिन के परिजनों के पास अरबों रुपए की अघोषित संपत्ति होने का दावा किया।
#WATCH | We have released DMK files part 1 today. It is going to be a series throughout the year. We have only disclosed the direct assets, their shareholdings in a company and the valuation of the properties they own. We haven't gone beyond it. The most concerning question is,… pic.twitter.com/1fl4ccFmkc— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023
