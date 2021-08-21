तमिलनाडु : लॉकडाउन 6 सितंबर तक बढ़ा, जानिए क्या अतिरिक्त छूट भी दी गईं

Tamil Nadu Govt extends lockdown till Sept 6 with additional relaxations; schools for students of classes 9-12 to reopen from Sept 1 with 50% capacity
All colleges to function from Sept 1 on a rotational basis with vaccinated teaching & non-teaching staff— ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021
