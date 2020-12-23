शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Tamil Nadu govt grants permission to hold Jallikattu event with certain restrictions

तमिलनाडु सरकार ने जल्लीकट्टू कार्यक्रम को दी मंजूरी, इन शर्तों के साथ होगा आयोजन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Wed, 23 Dec 2020 11:31 AM IST
जल्लीकट्टू कार्यक्रम
जल्लीकट्टू कार्यक्रम

ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु सरकार ने कुछ प्रतिबंधों के साथ जल्लीकट्टू कार्यक्रम को आयोजित करने की अनुमति प्रदान की है। सरकार ने कहा है कि किसी भी इवेंट में खिलाड़ियों की संख्या 150 से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए। सरकार ने कहा कि खिलाड़ियों को इवेंट में भाग लेने के लिए कोविड-19 प्रमाणपत्र पेश करना होगा। दर्शकों की संख्या सभा के 50 फीसदी से अधिक नहीं होनी चाहिए।
india news national jallikattu event tamil nadu govt

