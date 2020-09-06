शहर चुनें
तमिलनाडु: कोयम्बटूर में बारिश के बाद एक इमारत ढही, दो लोगों को बचाया गया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोयम्बटूर। Updated Sun, 06 Sep 2020 10:33 PM IST
कोयम्बटूर के चेट्टी स्ट्रीट इलाके में बारिश के बाद ढही इमारत।
कोयम्बटूर के चेट्टी स्ट्रीट इलाके में बारिश के बाद ढही इमारत। - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु के कोयम्बटूर में रविवार को हुई बारिश के बाद शहर के चेट्टी स्ट्रीट इलाके में एक इमारत ढह गई। जानकारी के अनुसार इस हादसे के बाद मलबे में दबे दो लोगों को बचा लिया गया है। इस संबंध में और अधिक जानकारी का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

