जूना अखाड़े के स्वामी अवधेशानंद ने की पालघर मामले की सीबीआई जांच की मांग

There has been no action over killing of 'sadhus' in Palghar. There's anger as justice hasn't been served. Like #SushantSinghRajputCase, CBI must probe it. This is what religious groups & devotees want. The probe should be handed over to CBI: Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Juna Akhara pic.twitter.com/h0HrhrZVXa