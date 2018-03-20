This is not proper, do not be so insensitive, please do not indulge in such politics! : Lok Sabha Speaker to MPs raising slogans when EAM wanted to deliver statement on death of 39 Indians in Iraq's Mosul pic.twitter.com/fHrQ5XlKAF— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018
20 मार्च 2018