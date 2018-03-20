शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Sushma Swaraj did not speak in Parliament Because of Opposition ruckus

विपक्ष के हंगामे की वजह से संसद में नहीं बोल पाईं सुषमा, स्पीकर नाराज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 12:44 PM IST
Sumitra Mahajan
Sumitra Mahajan
लोकसभा में विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के बयान के बाद हुए हंगामे से स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन नाराज दिखीं। उन्होंने कहा कि यह सही नहीं है, इस तरह असंवेदनशील बनकर राजनीति मत कीजिए। स्पीकर का बयान उस वक्त आया जब सुषमा इराक के मोसुल में मारे गए भारतीयों के बारे में बोल रही थीं और विपक्ष के सांसद हंगामा कर रहे थे।
वहीं इस मसले पर सुषमा स्वराज ने भी दुख जताया। उन्होंने कहा कि यह बहुत दुखद है कि मैं सदन में कुछ कहना चाहती हूं लेकिन मुझे बोलने नहीं दिया जा रहा। आपको बता दें कि संसद में विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने बड़ा बयान दिया था। उन्होंने कहा था कि इराक में लापता सभी 39 भारतीयों की आंतकी संगठन आईएसआईएस ने हत्या कर दी है।

सुषमा ने कहा था कि मारे गए सभी लोगों की डीएनए जांच कराई गई। जिसके बाद सभी शवों की पहचान की गई। यह सभी शव पहाड़ी खोदकर निकाले गए थे। बता दें कि ये भरतीय मोसुल से लापता हो गए थे।
 

sushma swaraj parliament opposition

