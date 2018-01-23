Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court will today hear the plea of banning movie Padmaavat

'पद्मावत': SC में मध्य प्रदेश और राजस्थान सरकार की अपील पर सुनवाई आज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 08:45 AM IST
Supreme Court will today hear the plea of banning movie Padmaavat
पद्मावत
राजस्थान और मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर फिल्म ‘पद्मावत’ को पूरे देश में रिलीज करने के आदेश में संशोधन की गुहार लगाई है। करणी सेना और अखिल भारतीय क्षत्रिय महासभा ने भी फिल्म पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है। शीर्ष अदालत इन सभी याचिकाओं पर मंगलवार को सुनवाई करेगी। 25 जनवरी को ‘पद्मावत’ रिलीज होने वाली है।

राजस्थान और मध्य प्रदेश सरकार ने अपनी याचिकाओं में कहा कि राज्य में कानून-व्यवस्था की स्थिति को देखते को उसे फिल्म की रिलीज पर रोक लगाने का अधिकार है। दोनों सरकारों का कहना है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद राज्यों में उनके खिलाफ विरोध-प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं। चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली तीन सदस्यीय पीठ के समक्ष राजस्थान और मध्य प्रदेश की ओर से अंतरिम याचिकाओं का उल्लेख करते हुए जल्द सुनवाई की गुहार की गई।

RELATED

पीठ ने उनके आग्रह को स्वीकार करते हुए मंगलवार को याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करने का निर्णय लिया है। 18 जनवरी को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने राजस्थान, गुजरात, मध्य प्रदेश और हरियाणा द्वारा ‘पद्मावत’ पर लगाई गई पाबंदी को हटा दिया था। वहीं करणी सेना और अखिल भारतीय क्षत्रिय महासभा ने अपनी याचिका में कहा कि फिल्म में इतिहास के साथ छेड़छाड़ की गई है। फिल्म के विरोध में कई राज्यों में प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं। अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी के नाम पर समुदायों के बीच विवाद पैदा करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।
padmaavat supreme court padmaavat ban

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

shah rukh khan world economic forum crystal award davos
Bollywood

शाहरुख को मिला क्रिस्टल अवॉर्ड, हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस से कर दी ऐसी मांग दर्शकों ने लगाए ठहाके

23 जनवरी 2018

dangal girl fatima sana shaikh not getting work the reason of aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान से नजदीकियां बढ़ाकर मुश्किल में फंसी 'दंगल गर्ल', इंडस्ट्री में लोग कर रहे ऐसा बर्ताव

22 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan is all set to celebrate her husband abhishek bachchan birthday
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय और बच्चन परिवार के बीच फिर आई दरार, अभिषेक को ले जाएंगी सात समंदर पार

22 जनवरी 2018

marathi serial kunku actor praful bhalerao passes away
Bollywood

एक हादसे में इस एक्टर की दर्दनाक मौत, मुंबई में रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिला शव

22 जनवरी 2018

malayalam actress Bhavana marriage photos and videos
Bollywood

Video: सोने से लदी इस एक्ट्रेस ने मंदिर में की ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी, 5 साल से था रिलेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

salman khan won best actor award at tehran international sports film festival
Bollywood

दुनिया भर में बजा 'सुल्तान' का डंका, विदेश में 3 अवॉर्ड जीतकर बनीं सबसे चर्चित फिल्म

22 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan gets an call from aamir khan for biopic film salute
Bollywood

सालों बाद आमिर खान ने शाहरुख को किया फोन, वजह जान किंग खान ने किया 'Salute'

22 जनवरी 2018

Secret Superstar box office collection 3rd day in China
Bollywood

चीन में आमिर खान की इस बेटी ने मचाया 'दंगल', 3 दिन में करोड़ों कमाकर बनीं 'सुपरस्टार'

22 जनवरी 2018

female fan said to aamir khan i want to sleep with you
Bollywood

आमिर से फैन ने कहा- 'मैं आपके साथ सोना चाहती हूं', जवाब सुन पत्नी किरण राव रह गईं हैरान

23 जनवरी 2018

priyanka chopra will announce oscar nominations
Bollywood

इस तरह हॉलीवुड में छा जाएंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अब ऑस्कर में जाने के लिए तैयार

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Supreme court order to instantly file petition for accused in Nirbhaya gangrape case
India News

निर्भया गैंगरेप मामले में तुरंत याचिका दे अभियुक्त : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

पीठ ने कहा कि अभियुक्त तुरंत याचिका दाखिल करे, ताकि वह अपने फैसले पर अंतिम मुहर लगा सके।

23 जनवरी 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi slams On Pm Narendra Modi In Twitter 
India News

राहुल का PM मोदी पर हमला, बोले- खुद को आम बताने वाले खास को लगाते हैं गले

22 जनवरी 2018

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodiya tweeted letter against AAP 20 MLA disqualification
India News

मनीष सिसोदिया का छलका दर्द, 20 विधायकों के नाम दिल्ली वालों के लिए लिखा पत्र

22 जनवरी 2018

Supreme Court: Government takes interim steps for appointment in tribunals
India News

SC: ट्रिब्यूनलों में नियुक्ति के लिए अंतरिम कदम उठाए सरकार

23 जनवरी 2018

indian mujahideen terrorist subhan qureshi arrested by delhi police who was planning to big blast
India News

गुजरात ब्लास्ट का मास्टरमाइंड 'लादेन' बम बनाने में माहिर, IT कंपनियों में कर चुका काम

22 जनवरी 2018

Kashmir policy is not correct to show strength: Chidambaram
India News

चिदंबरम बोले- कश्मीर में सैन्य ताकत दिखाने की नीति ठीक नहीं 

23 जनवरी 2018

Tableau of mann ki baat will release on Republic Day
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस पर पहली बार निकलेगी मन की बात की झांकी

23 जनवरी 2018

Modi's pride for his prime minister: Anna Hazare
India News

मोदी को अपने PM पद का गुमान, 30 से अधिक पत्रों का नहीं दिया जवाब: अन्ना हजारे

22 जनवरी 2018

Karnataka Congress said On Beef, BJP Leaders want to export, import or eat it
India News

कांग्रेस ने BJP को बताया बीफ जनता पार्टी, योगी-पर्रिकर सहित कई नेताओं पर कसा तंज

22 जनवरी 2018

delhi police says simi indian mujahideen terrorist subhan qureshi is mastermind of Ahmedabad blast
India News

जानें, गुजरात को दहला देने वाले भारत के 'लादेन' की प्रोफाइल

22 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

BSF की इन जाबांजों से मिले धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, गणतंत्र दिवस पर करेंगी ये कारनामा

इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस के दौरान महिला बाइकर्स का भी जत्था स्टंट दिखाते हुए नजर आएगा। ये सभी 113 बाइकर्स बीएसएफ का हिस्सा है। सोमवार को केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने इस जत्थे में शामिल ओडिशा की 5 महिला बाइकर्स से मुलाकात की और उनका हौसला बढ़ाया।

23 जनवरी 2018

BSF REPLIES PAKISTAN BY FIRING 9000 MORTARS 1:17

VIDEO: BSF का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, दागे 9000 गोले

23 जनवरी 2018

KARNI SENA PRESIDENT KALVI SAYS READY TO WATCH PADMAVAT 3:30

पद्मावत देखने को तैयार करणी सेना, रखी ये शर्त

23 जनवरी 2018

WHY ONLY MEN ARE HELD RESPONSIBLE FOR STALKING, RAPE AND SEXUAL HARRASMENT 1:18

छेड़खानी, यौन उत्पीड़न और दुष्कर्म मामले में पुरुष ही दोषी क्यों?

23 जनवरी 2018

Indian Army giving reply to Pak army in kashmir 1:06

सीजफायर पर राजनाथ सिंह का जवाब सुनकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

22 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Padmaavat Rajasthan dgp release alert order to igp and sp
Jaipur

'पद्मावत' विवाद: डीजीपी ने रेंज आईजी और जिला एसपी को किया अलर्ट

22 जनवरी 2018

padmavati controversy : pamphlet distributed against Padmaavat by Rajasthan rajput
Jaipur

'पद्मावत' के खिलाफ राजपूतों ने शुरू की मुहिम, बांटे जा रहे पम्फलेट

21 जनवरी 2018

Vandalism by rajput against padmaavat bus service suspended in North Gujarat
India News

पद्मावत: बसों में आग लगाकर फिल्म का विरोध, नॉर्थ गुजरात में बस सेवा ठप

21 जनवरी 2018

Gujarat Multiplex Association decided not to screen Padmaavat
India News

विरोध से डरे गुजरात के सिनेमा मालिकों ने सुनाया 'सुप्रीम' फैसला- नहीं दिखाएंगे पद्मावत

20 जनवरी 2018

Protest of movie 'Padmaavat', Fire in Faridabad CTC Mall`s multiplex ticket counter
National

'पद्मावत' के विरोध में मल्टीप्लेक्स के टिकट काउंटर में लगाई आग

20 जनवरी 2018

Censor Board certificate to movie Padmavat, demand reject of cancellation in Supreme court
India News

फिल्म पद्मावत का सेंसर बोर्ड प्रमाणपत्र रद्द करने की मांग SC में खारिज

20 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.