Home ›   India News ›   Supreme court told center to ensure the safety of couples from khap panchayats

दो बालिगों को अपनी मर्जी से शादी करने का अधिकार, तीसरा नहीं दे सकता दखल : SC

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 01:01 PM IST
Supreme court told center to ensure the safety of couples from khap panchayats
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
ऑनर किलिंग मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सोमवार (5 फरवरी) को एक बार फिर सख्त  कदम उठाया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खाप पंचायतों द्वारा कानून अपने हाथ में लेने की वजह से खरी खोटी सुनाई है। कोर्ट ने केंद्र से कहा है कि वह जोड़े को इन खाप कार्रवाईयों से बचाए।

कोर्ट ने कहा कि यदि दो बालिग शख्स शादी करते हैं तो यह कानून तय करेगा कि उनकी शादी मान्य है या अमान्य और खाप जोड़े के खिलाफ हिंसा का सहारा नहीं ले सकता। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि वह एक उच्च स्तरीय समिति बनाने पर विचार कर रहा है जो अंतर जातीय, अंतर धर्म और विरोधी गुट में शादी करने वाले जोड़े की सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करेगा। यह समिति जोड़े को खाप पंचायतों, पैरेंट्स और रिश्तेदारों की सभी तरह की हिंसा से सुरक्षित रखने का काम करेगा।

इससे पहले भी कोर्ट ने खाप पंचायतों के खिलाफ अपना कड़ा रुख अखअतियार करते हुए कहा था- खाप पंचायत या किसी को भी हक नहीं है कि वो बालिग जोड़े को लव मैरिज से रोके और न ही उस शादी पर सवाल उठा सके। इसके अलावा कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को निर्देश दिए थे कि अगर वे खाप पंचायतों को बैन नहीं करती है तो कोर्ट को कदम उठाने पड़ेंगे। कोर्ट ने कहा कि इस तरह का हस्तक्षेप खासकर अंतरजातीय विवाह में, पूरी तरह से अवैध है।
