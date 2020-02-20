शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court to consider plea against bail granted to Swami Chinmayanand

स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को जमानत देने के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर विचार करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 20 Feb 2020 11:15 AM IST
विज्ञापन
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद (फाइल फोटो)
स्वामी चिन्मयानंद (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा के पूर्व सांसद स्वामी चिन्मयानंद को जमानत देने के खिलाफ दायर याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई करने के संबंध में विचार करेगा। इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के आदेश को चुनौती देने वाली पीड़िता की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट सोमवार (24 फरवरी) को सुनवाई करेगा। 
विज्ञापन
कानून की छात्रा के साथ यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपी पूर्व भाजपा सांसद चिन्मयानंद को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने जमानत दे दी थी। अब इस मामले पर मुख्य न्यायाधीश एसए बोबड़े की पीठ सुनवाई करेगी।



 
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
swami chinmayanand supreme court swami chinmayanand bail

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः मामूली बात पर गुस्सा हो रहे चारों दोषी, विनय ने दीवार पर पटका सिर, अब कैसा है हाल

20 फरवरी 2020

मेलानिया ट्रंप
Delhi

दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में खुशियां बिखेरेंगी मेलानिया ट्रंप, देखेंगी हैपीनेस क्लास

20 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla
Television

सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के जीतने के पांच दिन बाद ये क्या बोल गईं रश्मि देसाई? कनेक्शन आसिम रियाज से जुड़ा

20 फरवरी 2020

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla
Bollywood

Bigg Boss में सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला के साथ इस वजह से रश्मि का होता था झगड़ा, अभिनेत्री अब बताई सच्चाई

20 फरवरी 2020

Kamal Haasan, Indian 2
Bollywood

कमल हासन की फिल्म की शूटिंग के दौरान क्रेन गिरी, असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर समेत तीन की मौत

20 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विहिप का राममंदिर का मॉडल
India News

विश्व हिंदू परिषद के मॉडल पर ही बनेगा राममंदिर, पीएम मोदी के करीबी को निर्माण समिति की कमान

20 फरवरी 2020

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मारिया की पुस्तक से गरमाई सियासत, सवालों के घेरे में चिदंबरम, भाजपा ने की मुंबई हमले की दोबारा जांच की मांग

20 फरवरी 2020

गुलशन कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मुंबई के पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राकेश मारिया को थी गुलशन कुमार पर हमले की जानकारी

20 फरवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

किशोरी बलाल के निधन पर भावुक हुए शाहरुख और अक्षय की नागरिकता पर फिर उठे सवाल, पांच खबरें

19 फरवरी 2020

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

विशाल भारद्वाज का अक्षय कुमार पर तंज, बोले- बताएं क्यों छोड़ी भारतीय नागरिकता?

19 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited