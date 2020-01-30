शहर चुनें

Supreme Court stays hearing of petition of a woman claiming to be daughter of Anuradha Paudwal

अनुराधा पौडवाल की बेटी होने का दावा करने वाली महिला की याचिका की सुनवाई पर लगी रोक

पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 12:45 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट, जज
सुप्रीम कोर्ट, जज
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने गायिका अनुराधा पौडवाल की बेटी होने का दावा करने वाली महिला की याचिका पर तिरुवनंतपुरम की एक अदालत में चल रही सुनवाई पर गुरुवार को रोक लगा दी।
प्रधान न्यायाधीश एस ए बोबडे की अगुवाई वाली पीठ ने मामले का तिरुवनंतपुरम से मुंबई स्थानांतरण किए जाने के अनुरोध के संबंध में पौडवाल की याचिका पर महिला को नोटिस जारी किया।
anuradha paudwal supreme court
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

