सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने यूपी के पूर्व मंत्री गायत्री प्रजापति की अंतरिम जमानत पर लगाई रोक

Supreme Court stays the Allahabad High Court's order granting two months interim bail to former Uttar Pradesh Minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati on medical grounds, in connection with a gang rape case registered against him. pic.twitter.com/E7t41TDtfr— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020
