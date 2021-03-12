शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court seeks response from Center on plea seeking appointment of Permanent Director for CBI

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई के लिए स्थायी निदेशक नियुक्त करने की मांग वाली याचिका पर केंद्र से मांगा जवाब

Priyanka Tiwari न्यूज डेस्क, अमर अजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रियंका तिवारी
Updated Fri, 12 Mar 2021 12:34 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय - फोटो : पीटीआई
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश की चयन समिति द्वारा नियमित केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो की नियुक्ति की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शुक्रवार के दिन केंद्र को एक नोटिस जारी किया।
विज्ञापन


सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने भारत के मुख्य न्यायाधीश, प्रधानमंत्री और विपक्ष के नेता की चयन समिति द्वारा एक नियमित केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो के निदेशक की नियुक्ति की मांग के लिए केंद्र को नोटिस जारी किया है। इस मामला पर आगे की सुनवाई अब दो सप्ताह के बाद होगी।


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news supreme court new delhi news cbi central government prime minister plea appointment of permanent directo f permanent director for cbi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

हरियाणा बजट 2021: विधानसभा पहुंचे सीएम मनोहर लाल।
Chandigarh

Haryana Budget 2021 Live: हरियाणा में बुढ़ापा पेंशन में बढ़ोतरी, युवाओं को नौकरी, बच्चों को शिक्षा मुफ्त

12 मार्च 2021

एआईसीटीई
Education

एआईसीटीई का बड़ा फैसला: इंजीनियरिंग की पढ़ाई के लिए गणित, भौतिक और रसायन विषय जरूरी नहीं

12 मार्च 2021

मदन कौशिक
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः मदन कौशिक बने प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, आज होगा मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार, ये हैं संभावित मंत्रियों के नाम

12 मार्च 2021

आज गोल्ड सिल्वर के रेट
Bazar

सोना-चांदी : वायदा कीमत में आई गिरावट, जानिए कितना है दाम

12 मार्च 2021

madhya pradesh police
Jabalpur

मध्यप्रदेश: प्रेम विवाह से नाराज भाई जीजा का सिर काटकर पहुंचा थाने, पति की हत्या के बाद पत्नी ने लगाई फांसी

12 मार्च 2021

बॉम्बे बेगम्स
Web Series

बॉम्बे बेगम्स: एनसीपीसीआर ने कई सीन पर जताई आपत्ति, नेटफ्लिक्स से स्ट्रीमिंग बंद करने को कहा

12 मार्च 2021

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश
India News

मौसम अपडेट: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में बारिश से बदला मौसम का मिजाज, जानें- यूपी, मध्यप्रदेश और अन्य राज्यों का हाल

12 मार्च 2021

भारत बनाम इंग्लैंड
Cricket News

भारत-इंग्लैंड पहला टी-20 आज: निगाह विश्व कप पर, सही संयोजन तलाशने में जुटी है टीम इंडिया

12 मार्च 2021

देश में कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले
India News

खतरे की घंटी : आंकड़े कर रहे कोरोना की दूसरी लहर का इशारा, 11 फरवरी से बढ़ रहा संक्रमण का दायरा

12 मार्च 2021

Mamta Banerjee
India News

ममता बनर्जी: तीन 'हमले' जिसने गलियों की राजनीति से सत्ता के शीर्ष पर पहुंचा दिया

12 मार्च 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X