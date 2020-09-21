शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court reserves its order on a number of petitions seeking guidelines and other directions on the right to protest

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने विरोध-प्रदर्शन के अधिकार की मांग वाली याचिका पर अपना आदेश सुरक्षित रखा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 21 Sep 2020 02:07 PM IST
supreme court
supreme court

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली स्थित शाहीन बाग में सीएए विरोधी प्रदर्शनों के मद्देनजर दिशा-निर्देश और विरोध के अधिकार की मांग करने वाली कई याचिकाओं पर अपना आदेश सुरक्षित रखा। 
supreme court shaheen bagh

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

