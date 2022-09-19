Supreme Court : कश्मीरी पंडितों के नरसंहार की एसआईटी जांच की याचिका सुनने से इनकार, टपलू ने वापस ली अर्जी

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
टीका लाल टपलू की कश्मीर में हुए नरसंहार के दौरान जेकेएलएफ के आतंकियों ने नृशंस हत्या कर दी थी। याचिका में कहा गया था कि 32 साल बीत गए हैं, परिवार को यह भी नहीं पता कि मामले में किस तरह की जांच हुई।
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज 1989 में हुए कश्मीरी पंडितों के नरसंहार की एसआईटी से जांच कराने की मांग वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई से इनकार कर दिया। यह याचिका नरसंहार में मारे गए टीका लाल टपलू के बेटे आशुतोष टपलू ने दायर की थी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट की सलाह पर उन्होंने यह याचिका वापस ले ली।
Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea seeking a probe into Kashmiri Pandit exodus and killings. SC allows petitioner to withdraw the plea and seek appropriate remedy. The plea was filed by Ashutosh Taploo, whose father Tika Lal Taploo was killed by JKLF militant at the time pic.twitter.com/BEEiOBGLBJ— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.