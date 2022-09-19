Supreme Court : कश्मीरी पंडितों के नरसंहार की एसआईटी जांच की याचिका सुनने से इनकार, टपलू ने वापस ली अर्जी

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज 1989 में हुए कश्मीरी पंडितों के नरसंहार की एसआईटी से जांच कराने की मांग वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई से इनकार कर दिया। यह याचिका नरसंहार में मारे गए टीका लाल टपलू के बेटे आशुतोष टपलू ने दायर की थी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट की सलाह पर उन्होंने यह याचिका वापस ले ली।

Supreme Court refuses to entertain a plea seeking a probe into Kashmiri Pandit exodus and killings. SC allows petitioner to withdraw the plea and seek appropriate remedy. The plea was filed by Ashutosh Taploo, whose father Tika Lal Taploo was killed by JKLF militant at the time pic.twitter.com/BEEiOBGLBJ