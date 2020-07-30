शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court refuses to entertain a PIL seeking CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case

सुशांत सिंह केस : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की सीबीआई जांच की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 02:12 PM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : File

ख़बर सुनें
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के मामले में केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) की जांच की मांग वाली जनहित याचिका पर सुनवाई करने से इनकार कर दिया। कोर्ट ने इस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया और कहा कि पुलिस को इस मामले की जांच करने दीजिए।
sushant singh rajput death supreme court

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

