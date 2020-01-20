शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court on Vijay Mallya petition against confiscation of his properties by ED

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में विजय माल्या की अपील पर सुनवाई, उपयुक्त पीठ के समक्ष सूचीबद्ध करने का निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 20 Jan 2020 11:46 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के भगोड़े शराब कारोबारी विजय माल्या की संपत्ति जब्त किए जाने के मामले में दायर की गई याचिका पर आज सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई हुई। इस दौरान न्यायमूर्ति रोहिंटन फली नरीमन ने इस मामले को एक उपयुक्त पीठ के समक्ष सूचीबद्ध करने का निर्देश दिया। 
विज्ञापन



 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Plastic or PVC Aadhaar Smart Card is not usable says UIDAI
Personal Finance

सावधान: मान्य नहीं है प्लास्टिक आधार कार्ड, UIDAI ने दी चेतावनी

19 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

INDvAUS: भारत ने लिया शर्मनाक हार का बदला, मैच में बने पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

20 जनवरी 2020

टीम इंडिया
केएल राहुल
कुलदीप यादव
एडम जाम्पा
Cricket News

INDvAUS: भारत ने लिया शर्मनाक हार का बदला, मैच में बने पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड्स

20 जनवरी 2020

Chanakya Success Mantra
Wellness

Chanakya Niti: दुनिया में है सिर्फ ये चार बेशकीमती चीजें, बाकी सब बेकार

20 जनवरी 2020

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान बोले- तानाजी में दिखाया गलत इतिहास, तथ्यों से छेड़छाड़ करना खतरनाक

19 जनवरी 2020

saif ali khan
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान बोले- तानाजी में दिखाया गलत इतिहास, तथ्यों से छेड़छाड़ करना खतरनाक

19 जनवरी 2020

New Wagon R
Auto News

नए साल पर Maruti Suzuki की ये गाड़ियां हुईं सस्ती, Alto से लेकर Wagon R तक पर तगड़ा डिस्काउंट

19 जनवरी 2020

mahindra thar
Auto News

नए साल पर Mahindra की गाड़ियां खरीदने पर फायदा, 2.90 लाख रुपये तक का बंपर डिस्काउंट

19 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
vijay mallya supreme court
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

khushboo patani
Bollywood

खूबसूरती में दिशा पाटनी से चार कदम आगे हैं उनकी बहन खुशबू, ऐसे कर रही हैं देश की सेवा

20 जनवरी 2020

bank to be closed for three days due to strike by bank unions
Banking Beema

लगातार तीन दिनों तक बंद रहेंगे सभी बैंक, तुरंत निपटा लें सारा कामकाज

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
सिद्धार्थ, माहिरा
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो में पहली बार माहिरा ने सिद्धार्थ को किया Kiss, देखकर नाराज हुए पारस

20 जनवरी 2020

पंत-केएल राहुल
Cricket News

ऋषभ पंत के लिए अब राहुल बने खतरा, केएल के समर्थन में कप्तान विराट

20 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
India News

निर्भया केस: 'वारदात के वक्त वह नाबालिग था' गुनहगार पवन की याचिका पर आज सुनवाई

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

10वें दिन अजय देवगन की Tanhaji की धूम, दीपिका की Chhapaak का ऐसा हुआ हाल

20 जनवरी 2020

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

सुस्त अर्थव्यवस्था से जूझ रहा पाक कर्ज के बदले चीन को देगा पीओके का कुछ हिस्सा

20 जनवरी 2020

Parveen Babi
Bollywood

मौत के तीन दिन तक घर में पड़ी थी परवीन बाबी की लाश, आखिरी दिनों में हो गई ऐसी हालत

20 जनवरी 2020

Karan Johar
Bollywood

करण जौहर ने 'कभी खुशी कभी गम' को बताया सबसे बड़ी भूल, बोले- ये मेरे मुंह पर एक तमाचा है

20 जनवरी 2020

Shaan
Bollywood

दीपिका के जेएनयू जाने पर आया शान का बयान, बोले- लोग समझते नहीं है और...

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुख्यमंत्री पिनराई विजयन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केरल: राज्य में नहीं लागू होगा एनपीआर, जनगणना में दिया जाएगा पूरा सहयोग

केरल कैबिनेट ने जनगणना रजिस्ट्रार जनरल को सूचित किया है कि राज्य में राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर लागू नहीं किया जा सकता।

20 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी
India News

नितिन गडकरी का बड़ा बयान, कहा-सरकार के पास पैसे की नहीं हिम्मत की कमी

20 जनवरी 2020

चंद्रयान 2 और पीएम मोदी (File Photo)
India News

Chandrayaan 2: महीनों बाद पीएम मोदी ने खोला राज, कहा- ये बात किसी को पता नहीं थी

20 जनवरी 2020

उप राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू
India News

विस्थापित कश्मीरी पंडितों की पीड़ा को सरकारें समझें : उपराष्ट्रपति नायडू

20 जनवरी 2020

प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ईडी ने प्रवासी कारोबारी सीसी थंपी को मनी लांड्रिंग मामले में किया गिरफ्तार

20 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार को एनआईए कानून को चुनौती देने के मामले में नोटिस जारी किया

20 जनवरी 2020

electoral bond
India News

चुनावी बॉन्ड पर तत्काल रोक लगाने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार, केंद्र-चुनाव आयोग से मांगा जवाब

20 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह-राजनाथ सिंह
India News

जेपी नड्डा के प्रस्तावक बने अमित शाह-राजनाथ सिंह, भाजपा अध्यक्ष बनना तय

20 जनवरी 2020

जेपी नड्डा
India News

BJP President Election : पीएम मोदी की मौजूदगी में अध्यक्ष बन रहे जेपी नड्डा के सियासी सफर पर नजर

20 जनवरी 2020

भारत होटल्स की प्रबंध संचालिका ज्योत्सना सूरी
India News

आयकर विभाग ने भारत होटल की एमडी ज्योत्सना सूरी और उनके सहयोगियों के यहां मारा छापा

20 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

नितिन गडकरी का बड़ा बयान, कहा-सरकार के पास पैसे की नहीं हिम्मत की कमी

सरकार पर विपक्ष लगातार खजाना खाली होने के आरोप लगाता रहा है। नागपुर में एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान नितिन गडकरी ने कहा कि सरकार के पास धन की कमी नहीं है, निर्णय लेने में हिम्मत की कमी है।

20 जनवरी 2020

जेपी नड्डा 1:52

BJP President Election : पीएम मोदी की मौजूदगी में अध्यक्ष बन रहे जेपी नड्डा के सियासी सफर पर नजर

20 जनवरी 2020

एमपी न्यूज 1:06

मध्यप्रदेश के राजगढ़ में कलेक्टर निधि निवेदिता ने भाजपा नेता अमर सिंह यादव को जड़ा थप्पड़

20 जनवरी 2020

गडकरी 1:23

नागपुर में नितिन गडकरी ने दिखाई बल्लेबाजी, 'खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव' में पहुंचे थे नितिन गडकरी

20 जनवरी 2020

क्रिकेट 1:16

रोहित-विराट की जोड़ी ने भारत को दिलाई जीत, चारों खाने चित हुआ ऑस्ट्रेलिया

19 जनवरी 2020

Related

supreme court
India News

इलाहाबाद का नाम प्रयागराज करने पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का योगी सरकार को नोटिस

20 जनवरी 2020

Brahmos Cruise Missile
India News

ब्रह्मोस से लैस सुखोई आज से करेंगे हिंद महासागर की निगहबानी, पाक-चीन के लिए कितना होगा घातक

20 जनवरी 2020

चंद्र कुमार बोस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीएए पर बोले नेताजी के पड़पोते- देश के नागरिकों पर कोई कानून नहीं थोप सकते

20 जनवरी 2020

Shabana Azmi accident case update, What is section 279 and 337 of IPC charged Shabana Azmi driver
India News

क्या है IPC की धारा 279 और 337, जो एक लापरवाही पर दिला सकती है सजा

20 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
India News

निर्भया केस: 'वारदात के वक्त वह नाबालिग था' गुनहगार पवन की याचिका पर आज सुनवाई

20 जनवरी 2020

महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

जब तहसीलदार से बोले सीएम उद्धव ठाकरे- यह कुर्सी आपकी है, आप बैठिए

20 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited