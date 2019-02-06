शहर चुनें

India News

मानहानि मामले में वकील प्रशांत भूषण की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मांगा जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 06 Feb 2019 12:07 PM IST
प्रशांत भूषण
प्रशांत भूषण - फोटो : SELF
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एम. नागेश्वर राव को सीबीआई का अंतरिम निदेशक नियुक्त करने के न्यायालय के फैसले की कथित तौर पर आलोचना करने वाले ट्वीट के लिए सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता और वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता प्रशांत भूषण से अटॉर्नी जनरल के के वेणुगोपाल तथा केंद्र की अवमानना याचिकाओं पर बुधवार को जवाब मांगा। भूषण को जवाब देने के लिए तीन सप्ताह का समय दिया गया।
न्यायमूर्ति अरुण मिश्रा और न्यायमूर्ति नवीन सिन्हा की पीठ ने कहा कि वह इस सवाल पर विचार करेगी कि क्या कोई वकील या या अन्य व्यक्ति विचाराधीन मामलों को लेकर अदालत की आलोचना करने के लिए स्वतंत्र है जिससे कि जनमत प्रभावित हो सकता है।

पीठ ने कहा कि अदालत की आलोचना न्यायिक प्रक्रिया में हस्तक्षेप भी हो सकता है। पीठ ने कहा, ‘‘इस मामले पर विस्तृत सुनवाई करने की जरुरत है, नोटिस जारी किया जाता है।’’

न्यायालय ने मामले पर अगली सुनवाई के लिए सात मार्च की तारीख तय की।
 
 

contempt plea supreme court prashant bhushan kk venugopal attorney general of india
