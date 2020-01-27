सीएए के बाद एनपीआर प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार, केंद्र को भेजा नोटिस

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on fresh petitions challenging Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the #NPR process. Court refuses to stay the process and tags the pleas along with other CAA matters which are scheduled to be heard. pic.twitter.com/dnpPDrul6i— ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020
इसके लिए एआईएमपीएलबी ने जनहित याचिका का विरोध करते हुए अदालत में हस्तक्षेप आवेदन दिया है।
27 जनवरी 2020