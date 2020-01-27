सीएए के बाद एनपीआर प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाने से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार, केंद्र को भेजा नोटिस

उच्चतम न्यायालय ने नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम (सीएए) और राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या रजिस्टर (एनपीआर) प्रक्रिया को चुनौती देने वाली नई याचिकाओं पर केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस जारी किया है। अदालत ने प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगाने से मना कर दिया है और इन याचिकाओं को सीएए की अन्य याचिकाओं के साथ सूचीबद्ध कर दिया है जिनपर सुनवाई होनी है।

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on fresh petitions challenging Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the #NPR process. Court refuses to stay the process and tags the pleas along with other CAA matters which are scheduled to be heard. pic.twitter.com/dnpPDrul6i