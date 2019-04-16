शहर चुनें

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and states over allocation of iron ore mines corruption

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने छह लाख करोड़ खदान भ्रष्टाचार में केंद्र सहित राज्यों को भेजा नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 16 Apr 2019 12:23 PM IST
लौह अयस्क खदान (फाइल फोटो)
लौह अयस्क खदान (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Agency
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने केंद्र, कर्नाटक, ओडिशा, झारखंड सरकार और सीबीआई को लौह अयस्क खदान आवंटन में हुए छह लाख करोड़ रुपये के भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए नोटिस जारी किया है। न्यायमूर्ति एसए बोबडे के नेतृत्व वाली पीठ ने वर्षिठ वकील पीएस नरसिम्हा को एमिकस क्यूरे के तौर पर नियुक्त किया है। 
supreme court iron ore mine central government corruption ps narasimha सुप्रीम कोर्ट लौह अयस्क खदान
