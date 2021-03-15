शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and ECI seeking directions to EC to nullify election result and hold fresh election

सुप्रीम कोर्ट : मतदाताओं को राइट टू रिजेक्ट देने की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई को तैयार

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Mon, 15 Mar 2021 12:14 PM IST

सार

  • राइट टू रिजेक्ट देने की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट तैयार
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार और चुनाव आयोग को जारी किया नोटिस
  • अगर नोटा को ज्यादा वोट पड़े तो वहां नए सिरे से चुनाव होना चाहिए- कोर्ट
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय
सर्वोच्च न्यायालय - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र और चुनाव आयोग को राइट टू रिजेक्ट देने की मांग करने वाली याचिका पर नोटिस जारी किया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट में यह याचिका भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता और वकील अश्विनी कुमार उपाध्याय ने दायर की थी। इस याचिका पर सुनवाई के लिए तैयार हो गया है। 
कोर्ट ने कहा कि अगर किसी सीट पर नोटा को ज्यादा वोट पड़े हों तो, वहां का चुनाव रद्द होना चाहिए और नए सिरे में वहां मतदान होना चाहिए। इसे लेकर कोर्ट ने चुनाव आयोग को निर्देश देने की मांग वाली याचिका पर केंद्र सरकार को नोटिस भेजा है।

