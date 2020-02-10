सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सामुदायिक से जुड़ी याचिका पर राज्यों को लगाया पांच लाख रुपये का जुर्माना

न्यायालय ने सामुदायिक रसोई बनाने का 18 अक्टूबर को समर्थन किया था और कहा था कि देश को भुखमरी की समस्या से निपटने के लिए इस प्रकार की प्रणाली की आवश्यकता है। उसने सामुदायिक रसोई को बनाने के प्रस्ताव पर केंद्र एवं अन्य राज्यों से जवाब मांगने के लिए उन्हें नोटिस जारी किया है।
Supreme Court imposes a fine of Rs 5 lakhs on Central and state governments for failing to file an affidavit on steps being taken to formulate a scheme for community kitchens to combat hunger and malnutrition. The court will hear the plea next on February 17. pic.twitter.com/0PsBcB8K59— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020
10 फरवरी 2020