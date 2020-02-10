सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सामुदायिक से जुड़ी याचिका पर राज्यों को लगाया पांच लाख रुपये का जुर्माना

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सामुदायिक रसोई बनाने से जुड़ी जनहित याचिका पर हलफनामा दाखिल नहीं करने पर कई राज्यों एवं केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों पर पांच लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया। न्यायमूर्ति एनवी रमना की अगुवाई वाली पीठ ने कहा कि अगले 24 घंटे में हलफनामा दायर करने वाले राज्यों को एक लाख रुपए जमा करने होंगे जबकि इतने समय में भी हलफनामा दायर नहीं करने वालों को पांच लाख रुपए देने होंगे।इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 17 फरवरी को होगी। पांच राज्यों- पंजाब, नगालैंड, कर्नाटक, उत्तराखं, झारखंड और दो केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों - अंडमान निकोबार एवं जम्मू कश्मीर ने जनहित याचिका पर अपना जवाब दायर कर दिया है।

न्यायालय ने सामुदायिक रसोई बनाने का 18 अक्टूबर को समर्थन किया था और कहा था कि देश को भुखमरी की समस्या से निपटने के लिए इस प्रकार की प्रणाली की आवश्यकता है। उसने सामुदायिक रसोई को बनाने के प्रस्ताव पर केंद्र एवं अन्य राज्यों से जवाब मांगने के लिए उन्हें नोटिस जारी किया है।

Supreme Court imposes a fine of Rs 5 lakhs on Central and state governments for failing to file an affidavit on steps being taken to formulate a scheme for community kitchens to combat hunger and malnutrition. The court will hear the plea next on February 17. pic.twitter.com/0PsBcB8K59