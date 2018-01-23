Download App
SC: ट्रिब्यूनलों में नियुक्ति के लिए अंतरिम कदम उठाए सरकार

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 12:34 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र सरकार और अन्य पक्षकारों से कहा है कि देश में विभिन्न ट्रिब्यूनलों में नियुक्ति को लेकर आपस में बैठकर अंतरिम व्यवस्था करें। मुख्य न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने सरकार का पक्ष रख रहे अटॉर्नी जनरल के के वेणुगोपाल और इस कानून का विरोध कर रहे वकीलों को यह सलाह दी है।

वित्त कानून 2017 और उसके नियम के तहत ट्रिब्यूनलों में नियुक्तियों और सदस्यों के कार्यकाल जैसे मसलों की संवैधानिक वैधता को चुनौती दी गई है। कई याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई कर रहे सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि बाकी मसलों को देख लेंगे, लेकिन सबसे पहले इनमें नियुक्ति के मसले को तुरंत हल करें, ताकि उनमें लोग तो रहें। 
