शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court Bar Association writes to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad seeking direction to extend COVID-19 vaccination programme

कोविड-19 टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम में जजों, न्यायिक सदस्यों और कानूनी बिरादरी से जुड़े लोगों को शामिल करने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Jan 2021 12:43 AM IST
विज्ञापन
कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद (फाइल फोटो)
कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
देश में 16 जनवरी से कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू हो गया है, इस अभियान में अभी सिर्फ स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। इसी बीच सुप्रीम कोर्ट बार एसोसिएशन ने केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद को पत्र लिखकर जजों, न्यायिक सदस्यों और कानूनी बिरादरी से जुड़े व्यक्तियों को भी इस कार्यक्रम में शामिल करने और कोविड-19 टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम का विस्तार करने की मांग की है।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national supreme court bar association supreme court ravi shankar prasad corona vaccine

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

पंजाब में अंगीठी ने ली पांच की जान।
Chandigarh

सोते-सोते चली गई तीन मासूम समेत पांच लोगों की जान, कहीं आप भी तो नहीं करते ये काम

19 जनवरी 2021

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स
Cricket News

IPL 2021: ये तीन खिलाड़ी नहीं जीत पाए दिल्ली का दिल, नीलामी से पहले छुट्टी तय

18 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह 2021
Education

20 जनवरी को ही क्यों होता है अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह

18 जनवरी 2021

तांडव विवाद
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: ‘तांडव’ देखने के बाद बोले इम्पा अध्यक्ष, कुछ भी आपत्तिजनक नहीं, निर्देशक ने भी बताई व्यथा

18 जनवरी 2021

ऑस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

AUSvsIND: कंगारूओं को सताने लगा भारत से हार का डर, पोंटिंग बोले- ऐसा हुआ तो शर्मनाक

18 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
आज का राशिफल- 19 जनवरी 2021
Predictions

Horoscope Today 19 January 2021: इन तीन राशि वालों का भाग्य का सितारा बुलंद रहेगा, पढ़ें मंगलवार का राशिफल

18 जनवरी 2021

स्टीव स्मिथ
Cricket News

स्मिथ ने बताया जीत का मंत्र, आखिरी दिन कुछ ऐसी होगी ऑस्ट्रेलिया की योजना

18 जनवरी 2021

नीतीश कुमार
Patna

बिहार: नीतीश कैबिनेट के विस्तार की तैयारियां पूरी, चौंका सकते हैं ये चेहरे

18 जनवरी 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bhopal

भोपाल: मां ने 8 महीने के बेटे को कुल्हाड़ी से काट डाला, बोली- जहां से आया था, वहीं भेज दिया

18 जनवरी 2021

Jio best 84 days plan
Gadgets

Jio का 84 दिन वाला सबसे सस्ता प्लान, कीमत 329 रुपये

18 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X