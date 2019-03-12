Supreme Court today asked the Union of India why it has not yet constituted a permanent mechanism to check on unprecedented increase in the assets or income of political candidates in the last few years. SC asked the law ministry to reply in two weeks pic.twitter.com/TlraHRh94T— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राजस्थान के सीमांत श्रीगंगानगर सेक्टर में मंगलवार को एक बार फिर संदिग्ध विमान देखा गया।
12 मार्च 2019