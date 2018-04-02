शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Supreme Court and High Court are ready to hear plea regarding CBSE Paper Leak

पेपर लीक: सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई को राजी, हाईकोर्ट ने CBSE और HRD को भेजा नोटिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 02 Apr 2018 01:51 PM IST
सीबीएसई पेपर लीक
सीबीएसई पेपर लीक
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने सीबीएसई, दिल्ली पुलिस और मानव संसाधन मंत्रालय को नोटिस जारी किया है। दायर याचिका में कहा गया है कि 10वीं का पेपर पहले करवाया जाए और कोर्ट पेपर लीक की जांच पर नजर बनाए रखे। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 16 अप्रैल को होगी। बता दें कि केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) की बोर्ड परीक्षा से पहले लीक हुए पेपर मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट और हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल की गई है।
कोर्ट इन याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई करने के लिए तैयार हैं और आज दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट में इस मामले पर सुनवाई भी हुई। हाईकोर्ट में दायर याचिका में जहां पूरी जांच को अपनी देख-रेख में कराने की अपील की गई है तो वहीं सुप्रील कोर्ट से अपील की गई है कि वह जांच पूरी होने तक लीक हुए पेपर की दोबारा परीक्षा होने पर रोक लगा दे। सुप्रीम कोर्ट 4 अप्रैल को याचिका पर सुनवाई करेगा।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में 10वीं के गणित और 12वीं के अर्थशास्त्र विषय की दोबारा परीक्षा कराए जाने के खिलाफ 3 याचिकाएं दायर की गई हैं। इस मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस अब तक दो एफआईआर दर्ज कर चुकी है। 12वीं कक्षा के अर्थशास्त्र के पेपर को लीक करने वाले तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। जिसमें दो प्राइवेट स्कूल के शिक्षक और एक ट्यूटर शामिल हैं।

पुलिस के मुताबिक बाहरी दिल्ली के मदर खजानी कॉन्वेंट स्कूल से पेपर लीक हुआ था। आरोपियों ने परीक्षा शुरू होने से करीब 45 मिनट पहले अर्थशास्त्र के पेपर को व्हाट्स ऐप पर लीक कर दिया था। मामले में स्कूल के दो शिक्षक झज्जर, हरियाणा निवासी रोहित (26) व हस्तसाल, बवाना निवासी ऋषभ (29) और कोचिंग सेंटर के ट्यूटर तौकीर (28) को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। माना जा रहा है कि पुलिस इस मामले में जल्द ही कुछ और लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर सकती है।

RELATED

supreme court cbse paper leak cbse

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rajkumar rao
Bollywood

आखिरकार राजकुमार राव को मिली कांस फिल्मोत्सव में एंट्री, 10 साल पहले रिलीज होने वाली थी फिल्म

2 अप्रैल 2018

Zayed Khan
Bollywood

वरुण धवन और कुणाल खेमू के बाद ये एक्टर हुआ सड़क पर ट्रोल, यूजर्स बोले जल्दी काटो चालान

2 अप्रैल 2018

urmila matondkar
Bollywood

पहली बार शादी पर खुलकर बोलीं उर्मिला, 10 साल छोटे लड़के से की थी गुपचुप तरीके से शादी

2 अप्रैल 2018

90s famous child actors they have grown up
Bollywood

टीवी और फिल्मों में 90 के दशक के ये बाल कलाकार, बड़े होते ही दिखने लगे हैं इतने खूबसूरत

2 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

इसाबेल के साथ 20 साल पुराने गाने पर रोमांस करेंगे सलमान खान, देखती रह जाएंगी कटरीना

2 अप्रैल 2018

जॉन अब्राहम
Bollywood

फिल्म निर्माताओं और जॉन अब्राहम के बीच विवाद खुलकर सामने, नतीजा 'परमाणु' और लेट

2 अप्रैल 2018

Mohit Malik
Television

TV सीरियल की शूटिंग के दौरान खुद पर काबू खो बैठा ये एक्टर, 3 घंटे बाद बताई पूरी सच्चाई

2 अप्रैल 2018

Rahul Singh
Television

इस TV एक्टर ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, 8 महीने में निभाए 75 किरदार, एक बार तो 5 बीवियां

2 अप्रैल 2018

Rekha says dialogue of amitabh bachchan and her film silsila
Bollywood

TV पर ख्रुलेआम रेखा ने फिर दोहराया 'सिलसिला', सुनाया ये डायलॉग तो याद आ गए अमिताभ

2 अप्रैल 2018

ajay
Bollywood

करण-अर्जुन के लिए सलमान खान नहीं बल्कि अजय देवगन थे पहली पसंद,

2 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

Bharat Bandh over SC ST Protection Act Live Updates
India News

LIVE भारत बंद: कई राज्यों में भड़की हिंसा, मेरठ में पुलिस चौकी फूंकी, मुरैना में एक की मौत

सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा एससी-एसटी एक्ट में बदलाव के विरोध में लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए हैं। दलितों और आदिवासियों के उत्पीड़न में सीधे गिरफ्तारी और केस दर्ज कराने पर रोक लगाने के फैसले पर दलित संगठनों ने सोमवार भारत बंध के ऐलान की घोषणा की है।

2 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court
India News

जानिए क्या है SC/ST Act विवाद में दलित संगठनों की मांग, यहां से शुरू हुआ था मामला

2 अप्रैल 2018

राहुल गांधी
India News

SC/ST एक्ट: पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल, राहुल बोले- दलितों को निचले पायदान पर रखना बीजेपी का DNA

2 अप्रैल 2018

Bombay High Court says, physical relations due to deep love not rape
India News

बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का अहम फैसला, रेप नहीं है प्यार में बनाया गया संबंध

2 अप्रैल 2018

रविशंकर प्रसाद
India News

भारत बंद के बीच SC/ST एक्ट के मामले में सरकार ने दाखिल की पुनर्विचार याचिका

2 अप्रैल 2018

VK Singh
India News

आज शाम तक पहुंच जाएंगे 38 भारतीयों के शव, एयरपोर्ट पर ताबूतों को सहारा देते दिखे वीके सिंह

2 अप्रैल 2018

sanjay raut
India News

कर्नाटक में बीजेपी के सामने नई चुनौती, 60 सीटों पर शिवसेना से होगा मुुकाबला

2 अप्रैल 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

शिक्षा अधिकारियों के अड़ियल रवैये से महिला टीचर का हुआ गर्भापात

2 अप्रैल 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

खुशखबरी: एक लाख नई नौकरियों का ऐलान

2 अप्रैल 2018

CBSE Board suspends official in paper leak
India News

CBSE पेपर लीक मामले में बड़ी कार्रवाई, लापरवाही बरतने वाला अधिकारी सस्पेंड

2 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

इराक से 38 भारतीयों के शव देश के लिए रवाना

मोसुल से लापता भारतीयों के शव लाने के लिए विदेश राज्यमंत्री वी.के.सिंह पहुंचे। कुछ ही वक्त में इस्लामिक स्टेट द्वारा मारे गए भारतीयों के शव देश पहुंच जाएंगे। देखिए कैसे, मोसुल से इन्हें भारत लाने की तैयारी है।

2 अप्रैल 2018

एससी एसटी 3:02

जानिए, SC/ST एक्ट में हुए किन बदलावों पर देशभर में बरपा है हंगामा

2 अप्रैल 2018

DOG ATTACK 1:29

दिल्ली के इस इलाके में जा रहे हैं तो संभल कर रहें ‘खूंखार कुत्ते’ से

2 अप्रैल 2018

TRAFFIC RULES 3:14

सड़कों पर रॉन्ग साइड चलने वाले हो जाएं सतर्क वरना होगा बड़ा नुकसान

2 अप्रैल 2018

NEWS HEADLINES 2:41

एससी-एसटी एक्ट को लेकर दलितों का भारत बंद समेत दोपहर की दस बड़ी खबरें

2 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

राहुल गांधी
India News

SC/ST एक्ट: पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल, राहुल बोले- दलितों को निचले पायदान पर रखना बीजेपी का DNA

2 अप्रैल 2018

रविशंकर प्रसाद
India News

भारत बंद के बीच SC/ST एक्ट के मामले में सरकार ने दाखिल की पुनर्विचार याचिका

2 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court
India News

जानिए क्या है SC/ST Act विवाद में दलित संगठनों की मांग, यहां से शुरू हुआ था मामला

2 अप्रैल 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

27 साल से जेल में बंद सैन्यकर्मी की पत्नी की याचिका मंजूर, चार हफ्ते में जवाब मांगा

2 अप्रैल 2018

Government: Collegium not following the guidelines of Supreme Court in Sexual Harassment cases
India News

कोलेजियम यौन उत्पीड़न मामलों में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के दिशानिर्देशों का नहीं कर रहा पालन : केंद्र

30 मार्च 2018

One lakh Dalit employee will take group holiday, protest against SC-ST harassment act
Chandigarh

एक लाख दलित कर्मी लेंगे सामूहिक अवकाश, SC-ST उत्पीड़न अधिनियम को लेकर विरोध

30 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.