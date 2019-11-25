शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Supreme Court adjourns batch of petitions for tomorrow filed by Anuradha Bhasin and Ghulam Nabi Azad

अनुच्छेद 370: आजाद और भसीन की याचिकाओं पर मंगलवार को सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 12:53 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
उच्चतम न्यायालय ने सोमवार को अनुच्छेद 370 को लेकर दाखिल कश्मीर टाइम्स की संपादक अनुराधा भसीन और कांग्रेस नेता गुलाम नबी आजाद की याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई कल तक के लिए स्थगित कर दी है। इन दोनों ने अदालत में जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने के बाद संचार और अन्य अवरोधक लगाने का आरोप लगाया है। 
supreme court article 370 ghulam nabi azad
