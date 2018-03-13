शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Dehradun ›   Superstar Rajinikanth said he is not a full time politician yet

मैं कोई नेता नहीं हूं, राजनीति से जुड़े सवालों के जवाब नहीं दूंगा : रजनीकांत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 13 Mar 2018 04:18 PM IST
Superstar Rajinikanth said he is not a full time politician yet
देहरादून के ऋषिकेश पहुंचे तमिल सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत ने कहा है कि वह अभी राजनीतिक सवालों के जवाब नहीं देना चाहते। उन्होंने बताया कि क्योंकि वह पूरी तरह से राजनीति में नहीं उतरे हैं और न ही अपनी पार्टी की घोषणा की है इसलिए वह राजनीति से जुड़े सवालों के जवाब नहीं दे सकते।
बता दें कि बीते कई दिनों से रजनीकांत अध्यात्मिक यात्रा पर हैं और मंगलवार को गंगा की शरण में ऋषिकेश पहुंचे हैं।
 



मालूम हो कि इससे पहले रजनीकांत ने राजनीति में आने का आधिकारिक रूप से ऐलान करते हुए कहा था कि तमिलनाडु के अगले विधानसभा चुनाव में सभी सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेंगे। वहीं दूसरी तरफ मेगास्टार कमल हासन ने भी अपनी पार्टी बनाकर राजनीति में एंट्री कर ली है।
rajinikanth tamil

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Jacqueline Fernandez
Bollywood

इस फेमस एक्ट्रेस ने अचानक हाथ में पकड़ लिया जिंदा सांप, कुछ ही मिनटों में वायरल हो गया वीडियो

13 मार्च 2018

ईशा देओल
Bollywood

7 साल बाद फिल्मों में लौट रहीं 'धूम गर्ल', दीपिका-कटरीना को देंगी कड़ी टक्कर

13 मार्च 2018

Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

कंगना से पहले इस टॉप एक्ट्रेस को एकता कपूर को करना था 'मेंटल', एक झटके में किया इंकार

13 मार्च 2018

demo
Weird Stories

बदलते दौर में कैसी हो गई इंसान की हालत, गवाह है ये 8 तस्वीरें

13 मार्च 2018

चिन्मयी श्रीपदा
Bollywood

'चेन्नई एक्सप्रेस' से हिट हुई इस स्टार के साथ भीड़ में हुई घटिया हरकत, ट्वीट कर बताया दर्द

13 मार्च 2018

Tu Aashiqui
Television

नाबालिग एक्ट्रेस को प्रोड्यूसर ने कहा, 'किस करो', मां ने जमकर लताड़ा

13 मार्च 2018

Ileana D'Cruz speaks about Casting Couch On Bollywood
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस इलियाना डी क्रूज ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, कास्टिंग काउच पर कही बड़ी बात

13 मार्च 2018

Sheena Shahabadi
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस ने शादी के दो महीने बाद ही दे दिया था तलाक, पूर्व पति ने लीक की थी अश्लील तस्वीरें

13 मार्च 2018

shilpa shinde
Bollywood

'गुत्थी' के साथ काम करेंगी शिल्पा शिंदे, कपिल शर्मा को इंकार, सामने आया सबूत

13 मार्च 2018

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

शूटिंग के दौरान खराब हुई अमिताभ बच्चन की तबीयत, खबर फैलते ही सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंट्स की बाढ़

13 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Naxalites landmine blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, 8 dead 4 seriously injured in encounter
India News

छत्तीसगढ़ के सुकमा में नक्सलियों का लैंडमाइन ब्लास्ट, CRPF के 9 जवान शहीद

इस घटना के दौरान नक्सलियों और सुरक्षाकर्मियों के बीच मुठभेड़ भी हुई है। जिसमें कुल 6 जवान घायल हो गए हैं।

13 मार्च 2018

Renuka Chowdhury Said On Naresh Agarwal, Is this the identity of man
India News

हरसिमरत ने सड़कछाप रोमियो से की नरेश अग्रवाल की तुलना, रेणुका बोलीं- क्या यही मर्द की पहचान है?

13 मार्च 2018

नरेश अग्रवाल
India News

जया बच्चन पर दिया बयान नरेश अग्रवाल को पड़ा महंगा, मांगनी पड़ी माफी

13 मार्च 2018

राहुल-आडवाणी
India News

जब राहुल गांधी ने पूछा- आडवाणी का हाल, अमित शाह को किया नजरअंदाज

13 मार्च 2018

aap party leader kumar vishwas tweeted and targeted bjp leader shushma swaraj and naresh agarwal
India News

विश्वास ने एक ट्वीट से साधा कई पार्टियों पर निशाना, कहा-अपना गिरगिट भी लजा रक्खा है

13 मार्च 2018

जया बच्चन
India News

सबसे अमीर सांसद हो सकती हैं जया बच्चन, 1,000 करोड़ की संपत्ति की हैं मालकिन

13 मार्च 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

आज भी विपक्ष ने नहीं चलने दी संसद, बीजेपी बोली- सोनिया-राहुल का लोकतंत्र में भरोसा नहीं

13 मार्च 2018

Bengal Police questioned BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya for child trafficking case
India News

बाल तस्करी मामले में बीजेपी महासचिव विजयवर्गीय पर शिकंजा, पूछताछ के लिए इंदौर पहुंची CID

13 मार्च 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

हथियार खरीदने के मामले में टॉप लिस्ट में भारत, चीन करता है पाकिस्तान को सप्लाई

13 मार्च 2018

एक-दूसरे का हाथ पकड़े लड़िकयां
India News

10 लड़कियों पर लेस्बियन होने का आरोप, स्कूल ने बाहर निकाला

13 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

मो शमी की पत्नी ने पत्रकार पर किया हमला, देखिए VIDEO

मोहम्मद शमी की पत्नी हसीन जहां ने कोलकाता में एक पत्रकार पर हमला कर दिया। एक न्यूज चैनल के कैमरापर्सन पर उन्होंने हमला किया जिसके बाद कैमरापर्सन को चोट आई साथ ही उसका कैमरा भी टूट गया है। ये घटना कोलकाता की है। देखिए इस पूरी घटना का वीडियो।

13 मार्च 2018

आधार लिंक 3:03

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आधार लिंक करने की समय सीमा बढ़ाई,जानें कब तक करा सकतें हैं लिंक

13 मार्च 2018

NARESH AGARWAL 3:23

VIDEO: अपनी ही जुबान पर कायम नहीं रह पाए नरेश अग्रवाल

13 मार्च 2018

Naresh Agrawal 3:38

बुरे फंसे नरेश अग्रवाल, विपक्ष ही नहीं बीजेपी के अंदर भी शुरू हुई मुखालफत

13 मार्च 2018

नरेश 1:07

जया बच्चन पर विवादित बयान देकर फंसे नरेश अग्रवाल, देखिए अब कैसे जताया खेद

13 मार्च 2018

Recommended

रजनीकांत
India News

दक्षिण के सुपरस्टार बोले- जयललिता और करुणानिधि की खाली हुई सीट को भरने आया हूं

6 मार्च 2018

BJP trying to form Major alliance in Tamil Nadu
India News

तमिलनाडु में रजनीकांत को साथ लाना चाहती है भाजपा, महागठबंधन का आधार जुटाने की कोशिश

22 फरवरी 2018

रजनीकांत
India News

मुश्किल में सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की पत्नी, SC ने 6.2 करोड़ वापस लौटाने के दिए आदेश

20 फरवरी 2018

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan
India News

कमल हासन बोले- आशा करता हूं कि रजनीकांत का रंग भगवा नहीं होगा, हुआ तो गठबंधन नहीं

11 फरवरी 2018

कमल हासन- रजनीकांत
India News

तमिलनाडु की राजनीति में कूदेगी कमल हासन और रजनीकांत की जोड़ी

9 फरवरी 2018

अभिनेता रजनीकांत और कमल हासन
India News

तमिलनाडुः 40 साल पुरानी इस जोड़ी की तरह आमने-सामने होंगे रजनीकांत-हासन

3 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.