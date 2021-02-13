शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Stimulus plus reforms financial minister nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha today in pandemic situation

लोकसभा Live: वित्त मंत्री ने कहा - महामारी में तलाशे मौके, नहीं रुकी रिफॉर्म्स की रफ्तार

Tanuja Yadav न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Sat, 13 Feb 2021 10:35 AM IST
लोकसभा में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
लोकसभा में वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
लोकसभा में बजट सत्र के दौरान चर्चा करते हुए वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने कहा कि महामारी की स्थिति में भी सरकार ने प्रोत्साहन और सुधार जैसे कार्य किए हैं। वित्त मंत्री ने आगे कहा कि महामारी जैसी चुनौतीपूर्ण स्थिति सरकार को इस देश में दीर्घकालिक विकास को बनाए रखने के लिए आवश्यक सुधारों पर फैसले लेने से नहीं रोक सकती है। 
india news national finance minister of india nirmala sitharaman nirmala sitharaman in loksabha nirmala sitharaman on bidget session loksabha proceedings

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

