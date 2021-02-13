लोकसभा Live: वित्त मंत्री ने कहा - महामारी में तलाशे मौके, नहीं रुकी रिफॉर्म्स की रफ्तार

Stimulus plus reforms - an opportunity has been taken out of pandemic situation. A challenging situation like pandemic didn't deter Govt from taking up reforms that are going to be necessary for sustaining long term growth for this country: FM Sitharaman in Lok Sabha#Budget2021 pic.twitter.com/nZ888W9kly— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.