Hindi News ›   India News ›   Sridevi Death: Sivakasi Primary School children will not celebrate holi festival this year

श्रीदेवी के निधन के गम में तमिलनाडु के एक स्कूल में नहीं खेली जाएगी होली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 28 Feb 2018 02:53 PM IST
Sridevi Death: Sivakasi Primary School children will not celebrate holi festival this year
श्रीदेवी
श्रीदेवी की अचानक मौत से जहां पूरा देश गमगीन है, वहीं तमिलनाडु के एक प्राइमरी स्कूल के बच्चे इस साल होली का त्योहार नहीं मनाएंगे। शिवाकासी स्कूल के बच्चों ने एक्ट्रेस को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि भी दी है। इस स्कूल को एक्ट्रेस के परिवार ने गोद लिया हुआ है। वहीं एक्ट्रेस जिस ग्रीन एकर्स सोसायटी में रहती हैं वहां के निवासियों ने उनकी मौत के बाद होली समारोह रद्द कर दिया है। इसके अलावा एक्ट्रेस के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए उत्तरप्रदेश के रहने वाले नेत्रहीन शख्स जतिन भी पहुंचे हुए हैं।
श्रीदेवी के घर के बाहर पिछले दो दिनों से इंतजार कर रहे जतिन वाल्मीकि ने समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को बताया कि एक्ट्रेस की वजह से उनका भाई आज जिंदा है। उन्होंने कहा- श्रीदेवीजी ने मेरे भाई के ब्रेन ट्यूमर के ऑपरेशन के लिए मदद की थी। उस समय उन्होंने मुझे एक लाख की मदद की और अस्पताल से भी एक लाख रुपए माफ करवाए। उनकी वजह से मेरा भाई आज जिंदा है। मैं कुछ नहीं कर सकता उनके लिए लेकिन मैं कम से कम उनकी अंतिम यात्रा में तो शामिल हो ही सकता हूं।

जतिन से श्रीदेवी की मुलाकात एक इवेंट के दौरान हुई थी। जहां उन्होंने अपने भाई के ब्रेन ट्यूमर के बारे में उन्हें बताया था। यह जानने के बाद उन्होंने तुरंत मुझे भाई के इलाज के लिए एक लाख रुपये की मदद की। जतिन उनकी फिल्मों से ज्यादा एक व्यक्ति के तौर पर एक्ट्रेस के फैन हैं।
 

 

 

