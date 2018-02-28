Students of primary school owned by family of #Sridevi paid tributes to the actress in Sivakasi #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/teMSl4cJLD— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Green Acres society, where #Sridevi resided, cancels Holi celebrations in view of the actor's demise #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/uADRiujb1J— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Unki wajah se mera bhai aaj zinda hai. Main kuch nahi kar sakta unke (Sridevi) liye, lekin main kam se kam unki antim yatra mein toh shaamil ho hi sakta hoon: Jatin Valmiki, a visually impaired man from Uttar Pradesh who has been waiting outside #Sridevi's house. pic.twitter.com/uXnU74B6Bn— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
मशहूर अभिनेत्री श्रीदेवी के निधन के बाद पूरा देश शोक मना रहा है। लाखों-करोड़ों फैंस मुंबई में श्रीदेवी के अंतिम दर्शन के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। दोपहर 3.30 बजे श्रीदेवी का अंतिम संस्कार किया जाना है।
28 फरवरी 2018