राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट: ओवैसी ने कहा- बाबरी को न हम भूले हैं, न हमारी पीढ़ियां, योगी बोले- जय श्री राम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 05 Feb 2020 01:35 PM IST
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी और योगी आदित्यनाथ
असदुद्दीन ओवैसी और योगी आदित्यनाथ - फोटो : ANI
राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट की घोषणा होने के बाद से ही इस पर राजनीति शुरू हो गई है। एक तरफ जहां भाजपा नेता इसे लेकर खुशी का इजहार कर रहे हैं वहीं दूसरी तरफ विपक्ष ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। कई नेताओं ने इस ट्रस्ट की घोषणा के समय को लेकर सवाल उठाए हैं।
बाबरी मस्जिद को न हम भूले हैं और न ही हमारी पीढ़ियां भूलेंगी: ओवैसी
एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट को लेकर भाजपा पर हमला बोला। उन्होंने कहा कि बाबरी मस्जिद को तोड़ने की घटना को न हम भूले हैं और न ही हमारी पीढ़ियों को भूलने देंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि संसद का सत्र 11 फरवरी को समाप्त होगा। यह घोषणा आठ फरवरी (दिल्ली चुनाव) के बाद भी हो सकती थी। हम भाजपा की सोच से चिंतित हैं।
 


राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट की घोषणा का स्वागत करता हूं: संजय राउत
शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत ने कहा कि मैं महाराष्ट्र के सीएम की ओर से पीएम द्वारा राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट की घोषणा का स्वागत करता हूं। लेकिन आप सभी जानते हैं, राम मंदिर निर्माण का निर्णय सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा दिया गया था और इसके निर्णय का सम्मान करना सरकार की जिम्मेदारी है।
 


योगी बोले- जय श्री राम
राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट की घोषणा होने के बाद उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी का प्रभु श्री राम के जन्मस्थान पर एक भव्य मंदिर बनाने के लिए एक स्वायत्त ट्रस्ट का गठन करने के लिये कोटिश धन्यवाद। उन्होंने आगे कहा कि श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र' ट्रस्ट पूरी तरह स्वतंत्र एवं मंदिर निर्माण से संबंधित सभी निर्णय लेने में सक्षम होगा। जय श्री राम!
 

पीएमओ के ट्वीट पर डेरेक ओब्रायन ने ली चुटकी
प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय द्वारा राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट को लेकर किए गए ट्वीट पर चुटकी लेते हुए लिखा कि आज एक अप्रैल नहीं है। पीएमओ के इस ट्वीट में लिखा था कि हिंदुस्तान में हर पंथ के लोग एक बृहद परिवार के सदस्य हैं। इस परिवार के हर सदस्य का विकास हो, वो सुखी, स्वस्थ रहे, समृद्ध रहे, देश का विकास हो, इसी भावना के साथ मेरी सरकार सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास के सिद्धांत पर चल रही है।
 

नड्डा ने राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट की घोषणा पर प्रधानमंत्री के प्रति आभार जताया
भाजपा अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा ने श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट की घोषणा पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का आभार प्रकट करते हुए कहा कि राम मंदिर को लेकर समाज के सभी वर्गो ने सौहार्द्र और भाईचारे की मजबूती प्रदर्शित की है। 

नड्डा ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि भव्य राम मंदिर को लेकर जिस तरह समाज के सभी वर्गों में सौहार्द्र और भाईचारे की मजबूत डोर दिखी, उससे पता चलता है कि भारतीय समाज का ताना-बाना कितना मजबूत है। मैं इसके लिए समस्त देशवासियों का अभिनंदन करता हूं। पांच एकड़ जमीन सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड को देने का अनुरोध उप्र सरकार से किया गया जिस पर सहमति प्रदान कर दी गई है। मैं इसके लिए योगी आदित्यनाथ एवं उनकी सरकार तथा देश के प्रधानमंत्री का अभिनंदन करता हूं।

भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने कहा कि आज एक ऐतिहासिक दिन है, श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट की घोषणा कर प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने सम्पूर्ण भारतवसियों का मान रखा है।

हम राम मंदिर पर फांसी के लिए भी तैयार: उमा भारती
केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती ने राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट के गठन की घोषणा पर कहा कि यह बेहद गर्व और खुशी का दिन है। अब, हम मेरे और आडवाणी जी से जुड़े दो ट्रायल के लिए तैयार हैं। हम जो कर सकते हैं, हम करेंगे। मैंने शुरू से ही यह कहा है कि हम राम मंदिर पर फांसी के लिए भी तैयार हैं।
ram mandir trust ayodhya mandir yogi adityanath ram mandir asaduddin owaisi
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

