राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट: ओवैसी ने कहा- बाबरी को न हम भूले हैं, न हमारी पीढ़ियां, योगी बोले- जय श्री राम

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM on Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces constitution of Ram Temple trust: Session of Parliament will end on 11th February, the announcement could have come after 8th February. Seems like BJP is worried over #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/uTZpumtHQ2

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on PM Modi announces constitution of Ram Temple trust: I welcome announcement by PM, on behalf of Maharashtra CM. But you all know, decision of building the Ram Temple was given by the Supreme Court and to respect its decision is the responsibility of govt. pic.twitter.com/Tz5cvCKYbT