राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट: ओवैसी ने कहा- बाबरी को न हम भूले हैं, न हमारी पीढ़ियां, योगी बोले- जय श्री राम

Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM on Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces constitution of Ram Temple trust: Session of Parliament will end on 11th February, the announcement could have come after 8th February. Seems like BJP is worried over #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/uTZpumtHQ2— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on PM Modi announces constitution of Ram Temple trust: I welcome announcement by PM, on behalf of Maharashtra CM. But you all know, decision of building the Ram Temple was given by the Supreme Court and to respect its decision is the responsibility of govt. pic.twitter.com/Tz5cvCKYbT— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2020
मा. PM श्री @narendramodi जी को प्रभु श्री राम के जन्मस्थान पर एक भव्य मंदिर बनाने के लिए एक स्वायत्त ट्रस्ट का गठन करने के लिये कोटिशः धन्यवाद।— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 5, 2020
'श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र' ट्रस्ट पूरी तरह स्वतंत्र एवं मंदिर निर्माण से संबंधित सभी निर्णय लेने में सक्षम होगा।
जय श्री राम!
Today is not April 1 https://t.co/hOJbrbUdwo— Citizen Derek | নাগরিক ডেরেক (@derekobrienmp) February 5, 2020
5 फरवरी 2020