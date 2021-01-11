शहर चुनें
Sputnik V meets the primary endpoint of safety in the phase 2 clinical trials in India

भारत में दूसरे चरण के ट्रायल में सुरक्षा मानकों पर खरी उतरी स्पुतनिक वी वैक्सीन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 11 Jan 2021 08:53 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स

ख़बर सुनें
रूस की कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन स्पुतनिक वी (Sputnik-V) का भारत में हो रहा दूसरे चरण का क्लिनिकल ट्रायल सुरक्षा के मानकों पर खरा उतरा है। इस वैक्सीन का भारत में ट्रायल करा रही डॉ. रेड्डी लैबोरेटरीज ने सोमवार को यह जानकारी दी।
डॉ. रेड्डी लैबोरेटरीज ने बताया कि उसने दूसरे चरण के क्लिनिकल ट्रायल का सुरक्षा डाटा ड्रग्स कंट्रोलर जनरल ऑफ इंडिया (डीसीजीआई) के पास जमा करवा दिए हैं। अब उसे तीसरे चरण के ट्रायल शुरू करने के लिए अनुमति का इंतजार है।

 


 

