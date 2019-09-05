शहर चुनें

Special Court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram and his son Karthi in Aircel-Maxis case

चिदंबरम को राहत, एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामले में दिल्ली की अदालत ने दी अग्रिम जमानत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 05 Sep 2019 02:24 PM IST
कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम और उनके बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम को दिल्ली की विशेष अदालत से राहत मिली है। उन्हें एयरसेल-मैक्सिस मामले में अग्रिम जमानत मिल गई है। केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) और प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) इस मामले की जांच कर रहे हैं। हालांकि इस राहत से चिदंबरम को कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ेगा क्योंकि वह पहले से ही आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में सीबीआई की हिरासत में हैं। वहीं उनके बेटे से कोई भी जांच एजेंसी इस समय पूछताछ नहीं कर रही है। इसलिए अग्रिम जमानत मिलना कार्ति के लिए राहत वाली बात है।
special court p chidambaram karthi chidambaram aircel maxis case anticipatory bail विशेष अदालत पी चिदंबरम
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

