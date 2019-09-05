चिदंबरम को राहत, एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामले में दिल्ली की अदालत ने दी अग्रिम जमानत

Delhi: Special Court grants anticipatory bail to P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in both ED and CBI cases in Aircel-Maxis matter. P Chidambaram is already in CBI custody in connection with INX media case. pic.twitter.com/hSw4FR6qL3— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2019
5 सितंबर 2019