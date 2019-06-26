शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक के मंत्री शिवकुमार की याचिका सुप्रीम कोर्ट में खारिज, की थी आयकर मामले को रद्द करने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 26 Jun 2019 02:03 PM IST
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जनप्रतिनिधियों की विशेष अदालत ने कर्नाटक के मंत्री डीके शिवकुमार की उस याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है जिसमें उन्होंने अपने खिलाफ आयकर मामले को रद्द करने की मांग की थी। बता दें कि आयकर विभाग कथित टैक्स चोरी के मामले में शिवकुमार से कई बार पूछताछ कर चुका है। 
पिछले साल शिवकुमार से संबंधित विभिन्न संपत्ति पर भी छापेमारी हो चुकी है। शिवकुमार पिछले साल जुलाई और अगस्त में आयकर विभाग के समक्ष पेश हुए थे। 
गौरतलब है कि पिछले साल प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने शिवकुमार और उनके अन्य साथियों के खिलाफ मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का केस दर्ज किया था। 

ईडी ने शिवकुमार और उनके सहयोगी एसके शर्मा पर तीन सहयोगियों सचिन नारायण, अंजनेय हनुमंतैया और एन राजेंद्र की मदद से हवाला कारोबार के जरिए भारी मात्रा में पैसों की हेराफेरी का आरोप भी लगाया था।

special court dk shivakumar income tax case income tax special court for people representatives शिवकुमार
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस सांसदों की बैठक, राहुल गांधी पार्टी अध्यक्ष पद से इस्तीफा देने पर अड़े

कांग्रेस के लोकसभा सांसदों की बुधवार को यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई है। इस बैठक में कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी भी मौजूद थे। ऐसी रिपोर्ट हैं कि बैठक में राहुल ने कहा है कि वह पार्टी अध्यक्ष पद पर अब नहीं रहना चाहते हैं।

26 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
माइक पोम्पियो और एस जयशंकर
India News

पीएम मोदी और डोभाल के बाद विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर से मिले पोम्पियो, सुलझेंगे ये विवाद!

26 जून 2019

राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजीकरण
India News

असम सरकार ने जारी की एनआरसी की नई सूची, 1 लाख से ज्यादा लोग बाहर

26 जून 2019

चंद्रबाबू नायडू का आलीशान बंगला 'प्रजा वेदिका'
India News

चंद्रबाबू नायडू के आलीशान बंगले 'प्रजा वेदिका' पर चला बुलडोजर, गिराने का काम शुरू

26 जून 2019

रोड पर हनुमान चालिसा का पाठ करते भाजपा युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ता
India News

बंगाल में सड़क पर नमाज को लेकर बवाल, विरोध में भाजपा का हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ

26 जून 2019

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बंगाल में कट मनी विवाद : टीएमसी नेता ने वापस किए 2.25 लाख रुपये, कमीशन लेने पर होगी उम्रकैद

26 जून 2019

arif mohammad khan
India News

पीएम मोदी ने जिस इंटरव्यू का जिक्र किया, आरिफ मोहम्मद खान ने बताई उसकी पूरी कहानी

26 जून 2019

नामांकन दाखिल करते एस जयशंकर
India News

राज्यसभा चुनाव: चार उम्मीदवारों में जयशंकर सबसे अधिक शिक्षित, ठाकोर सबसे अमीर

26 जून 2019

mob lynching
India News

राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा- झारखंड की घटना मानवता पर धब्बा, सत्तासीनों की खामोशी हैरान करने वाली

26 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आवास प्लस योजना : 2022 तक सबको छत देने का लक्ष्य रखा

26 जून 2019

राज्यसभा में नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

2019 का चुनाव दलों से परे देश की जनता लड़ रही थी: राज्य सभा में पीएम मोदी

26 जून 2019

assam rifles
India News

असम राइफल्स ने 10 करोड़ रुपये के हीरे जब्त किए, दो महिलाओं को पकड़ा

26 जून 2019

गिरिराज सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सरकार पशुपालकों को शर्तिया बछिया होने की देगी गारंटी, मंत्रालय कर रहा 'सीमन' की व्यवस्था

26 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

संयुक्त राष्ट्र रिपोर्ट: भारत में 4.5 फीसदी घरों को चला रहीं सिंगल मदर्स

26 जून 2019

Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari Express hits maintenance tower car in Odisha, three employees death
India News

हावड़ा से जगदलपुर जा रही समलेश्वरी एक्सप्रेस टावर कार से टकराई, तीन कर्मचारियों की मौत

26 जून 2019

supreme court
India News

गुजरात: राज्यसभा चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने खारिज की याचिका

25 जून 2019

