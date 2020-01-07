चेन्नई की विशेष अदालत ने कार्ति चिदंबरम की याचिका को किया खारिज

A special court in Chennai dismisses pleas moved by Congress leader Karti Chidambaram and his wife seeking to discharge them from prosecution initiated by the Income Tax Department for alleged non-disclosure of income of over Rs 7 crores for the financial year 2015-16. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/D4cde0a3V6— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020
यह साल 2010 के भ्रष्टाचार का मामला है जो बंगलूरू में जमीन अधिग्रहण से संबंधित है। येदियुरप्पा पर अफने पहले कार्यकाल के दौरान यह आरोप लगा था।
7 जनवरी 2020