Home ›   India News ›   special court dismissed plea of Karti Chidambaram from prosecution initiated by Income Tax

चेन्नई की विशेष अदालत ने कार्ति चिदंबरम की याचिका को किया खारिज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 12:53 PM IST
कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
चेन्नई की एक विशेष अदालत ने कांग्रेस नेता कार्ति चिदंबरम और उनकी पत्नी द्वारा वित्त वर्ष 2015-16 के लिए सात करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की आय का कथित खुलासा न करने के लिए आयकर विभाग द्वारा शुरू किए गए अभियोजन से उन्हें मुक्ति करने की मांग वाली याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है।
income tax department disclosure karti chidambaram
