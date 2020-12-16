सायरस मिस्त्री को टाटा संस के चेयरमैन पद से हटाने के तरीके पर एसपी ग्रुप ने उठाए सवाल

Shapoorji Pallonji Group questions in SC the manner in which Cyrus Mistry was removed as Tata Sons chairman, claims that there was 'ex-facie' breach of articles of association— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 16, 2020
