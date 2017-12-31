Download App
सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की राजनीति में एंट्री, तमिलनाडु की सभी सीटों पर लड़ेंगे चुनाव

टीम डिजिटल अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 09:37 AM IST
south superstar rajnikant annouces will fight tamil nadu assembly elections with his party
आखिकार सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत ने राजनीति में एंट्री करने का ऐलान कर दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे तमिलनाडु के आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी पार्टी के साथ चुनाव लड़ेंगे। रजनीकांत राज्य की सभी 234 सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार उतारेंगे। 
उन्होंने कहा कि वह अपना कर्तव्य निभाना चाहते हैं। वह कायर नहीं है और वह पीछे नहीं हटेंगे और राजनीति में आ रहे हैं। रजनीकांत ने कहा कि वह राज्य में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ेंगे। रजनीकांत ने कहा कि वह लोकल चुनाव नहीं लड़ेंगे क्योंकि अभी उनके पास समय नहीं बचा है।
रजनीकांत ने कहा कि लोकतंत्र आज खतरे का सामना कर रहा है और मुझे बुरा लगता है कि तमिलनाडु की राजनीति की वजह से देश में राज्य का मजाक बनाया जाता है। इसलिए मैंने राजनीति में एंट्री करने का फैसला लिया है।
 
लोकतंत्र के नाम पर राजनीतिज्ञ हमारी जमीनों और पैसों को लूट रहे हैं, लेकिन वक्त आ गया है कि हमे इस आधार को बदलना होगा। रजनीकांत के इस फैसले के बाद उनके फैन्स में जश्न का माहौल देखा जा रहा है।

 

