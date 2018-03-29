The person who was being probed by CBI for bribery during UPA govt & against whom South African journalists leveled charges of money laundering, from him Kapil Sibal & his wife got ownership of a company named Grand Castello: Union Minister Smriti Irani quoting a media report pic.twitter.com/87yYbeFDfu— ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
भाजपा की इन गलतियों को मुद्दा बनाकर कांग्रेस सोशल मीडिया पर आक्रामक हो रही है।
29 मार्च 2018