कपिल सिब्बल ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोपी से की डील, किया करोड़ों का जमीन घोटाला: स्मृति ईरानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Mar 2018 07:09 PM IST
Smriti Irani said kapil sibal deal with accused of money luandering 
केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने वरिष्ठ वकील और कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल पर जमीन घोटाले का आरोप लगाया है। स्मृति ने कहा है कि कपिल सिब्बल ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के आरोपी से मिलीभगत कर करोड़ों रुपए की जमीन कौड़ियों के भाव खरीद ली।
गुरुवार को एक प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान उन्होंने साउथ अफ्रीकी वेबसाइट और इंडियन न्यूज पोर्टल की एक खबर का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि 'यूपीए सरकार के दौरान सीबीआई मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में जिस शख्स की जांच कर रही थी सिब्बल और उनकी पत्नी ने उसी से ग्रैंड कैस्टिलो नाम की कंपनी का मालिकाना हक प्राप्त कर लिया था। और फिर करोड़ों का जमीन घोटाला किया।'
 



स्मृति के इन आरोपों पर कपिल सिब्बल ने पलटवार किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि 'वो शख्स जिसे मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग का मतलब नहीं पता वो मुझपर आरोप लगा रहा है। हां यह सच हैं मैंने कंपनी का मालिकाना हक खरीदा, इसमें क्या गलती है? मैंने अपने पैसों से कंपनी खरीदी और टैक्स भी अदा किया लेकिन किसी को यह नहीं दिखा?'

उन्होंने आगे कहा 'मुझे लगा कि वह सीबीएसई पेपर लीक मामले पर बोलेंगी लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ। साफ है कि वह उन बच्चों के लिए बिल्कुल भी चिंतित नहीं हैं जिन्हें एक बार फिर से एग्जाम में बैठना पड़ेगा।'
