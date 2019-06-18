शहर चुनें

सपा सांसद ने वंदे मातरम को बताया इस्लाम के खिलाफ, लोकसभा में जमकर लगे नारे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 03:47 PM IST
लोकसभा में आज समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के सांसद द्वारा शपथ लेने के बाद वंदे मातरम को इस्लाम के विरुद्ध बताने के बाद लोकसभा में जमकर वंदे मातरम के नारे लगे। दरअसल, सपा के सांसद शफीकुर रहमान बर्क ने शपथ लेने के बाद कहा, 'जहां तक वंदे मातरम का ताल्लुक है, यह इस्लाम के खिलाफ है इसलिए हम इसका अनुसरण नहीं कर सकते।' इसके बाद लोकसभा में मौजूद भाजपा सांसदों ने वंदे मातरम के नारे लगाने शुरू कर दिए। 
इससे पहले ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन के प्रमुख और हैदराबाद से सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी जब शपथ लेने के लिए आगे बढ़े थे तो कई सांसदों ने 'भारत माता की जय' और 'वंदे मातरम' के नारे लगाए थे। हालांकि, ओवैसी न उनसे और नारे लगाने को कहा। शपथ लेने के बाद खुद ओवैसी ने 'जय भीम-जय मीम, अल्लाह-हू-अकबर और जय हिंद' का नारा लगाया।

