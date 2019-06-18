सपा सांसद ने वंदे मातरम को बताया इस्लाम के खिलाफ, लोकसभा में जमकर लगे नारे

#WATCH: Slogans of Vande Mataram raised in Lok Sabha after Samajwadi Party's MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq says, "Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it" after concluding his oath. pic.twitter.com/8Sugg8u8ah— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019
ओवैसी ने कहा कि अच्छी बात है, कम से कम मुझे देखकर उन्हें राम की याद तो आई। उम्मीद है कि भाजपा वालों को संविधान भी याद रहेगा और मुजफ्फरपुर में बच्चों की मौत भी याद रहेगी।
18 जून 2019