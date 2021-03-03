वडोदरा में एक ही परिवार के छह सदस्यों ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश, तीन की मौत

Gujarat: Six people of a family attempted mass suicide by consuming pesticide in Sama area of Vadodara. "Three of them have died, while others are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Their neighbours said their financial condition was weak," says SP Bharat Rathod. pic.twitter.com/ctYBqnoZxr— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2021
