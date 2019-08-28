कल कश्मीर जाएंगे माकपा नेता येचुरी, सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मिली इजाजत

The Supreme Court has permitted me to go to Srinagar and see Com Yousuf Tarigami and “report” back to them on the condition of his health. Once I meet him, return and report to the Court, I will make a more detailed statement.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) August 28, 2019
जम्मू कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 को खत्म करने के भारत के फैसले का रूस ने फिर समर्थन किया है। भारत में रूसी राजदूत निकोलेय कुदाशेव ने कहा कि यह भारत सरकार का संप्रभु निर्णय है और भारत का आंतरिक मामला है।
28 अगस्त 2019