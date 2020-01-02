ईंधन रिसने के कारण सिंगापुर जा रहे इंडिगो के विमान को नागपुर किया डायवर्ट

A Singapore bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai was diverted to Nagpur due to oil leakage, yesterday. IndiGo statement says, "Aircraft is currently undergoing technical inspection. An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate passengers which took off with a delay of over 5hrs".— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे जनरल बिपिन रावत के सेवानिवृत होने के बाद 13 लाख की क्षमता वाली भारतीय थलसेना की कमान संभालेंगे। मौजूदा सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत 31 दिसंबर को सेवानिवृत्त हो रहे हैं।
2 जनवरी 2020