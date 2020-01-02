शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Singapore bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai was diverted to Nagpur due to oil leakage

ईंधन रिसने के कारण सिंगापुर जा रहे इंडिगो के विमान को नागपुर किया डायवर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नागपुर Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 12:10 PM IST
इंडिगो (फाइल फोटो)
इंडिगो (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
इंडिगो के मुंबई से सिंगापुरजा रहे विमान को तेल लीकेज के कारण बुधवार को नागपुर डायवर्ट किया गया। अपने बयान में एयरलाइन ने कहा, 'विमान का अभी तकनीकी निरीक्षण चल रहा है। यात्रियों को ठहराने के लिए एक वैकल्पिक विमान की व्यवस्था की गई थी जिसने पांच घंटे की देरी से उड़ान भरी।'
विज्ञापन
 
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कोहरे की वजह से तीन फ्लाइटें निरस्त, एक दर्जन लेट, यात्रियों का एयरपोर्ट पर हंगामा

1 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कोहरे का असरः आठ विमान लखनऊ डायवर्ट, दिल्ली रूट की 17 उड़ानें लेट

31 दिसंबर 2019

कोहरे की वजह से ट्रेनें और विमान सेवा प्रभावित।
Varanasi

कोहरे का कहर: पांच विमान हुए रद्द तो दो ट्रेनें हुईं निरस्त, ठंड से परेशान हुए लोग

30 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
इंडिगो-गो एयर फ्लाइट।
Varanasi

एयरलाइंस कंपनियों ने लिया फैसला, इंडिगो के तीन विमान 27 तक और गो एयर का एक विमान 5 जनवरी तक रद्द

26 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर से इंडिगो की दिल्ली, हैदराबाद, कोलकाता की फ्लाइट रही निरस्त, यात्री हुए परेशान

24 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

हवाई उड़ान पर कोहरे की मार, गोरखपुर में न हो सकी विमान की लैंडिंग, डायवर्ट

23 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
indigo indigo aircraft oil leakage
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

क्रिकेटर्स और उनका परिवार
Cricket News

हार्दिक पांड्या अकेले खुशकिस्मत नहीं, बला की खूबसूरत हैं इन क्रिकेटर्स की भी पत्नियां

2 जनवरी 2020

Arjun, Malaika and Maheep Kapoor
Bollywood

मलाइका-अर्जुन को KISS करता देख कपूर खानदान की बहू ने कर दिया ऐसा कमेंट, नहीं होगा यकीन

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Mahira,Vishal and Shefali
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस हफ्ते छह सदस्य बेघर होने के लिए नॉमिनेटेड, शहनाज ने रश्मि पर निकाली भड़ास

2 जनवरी 2020

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: रश्मि के घर और पैसों का गलत इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं, इस सवाल पर अरहान ने दिया ये करारा जवाब

2 जनवरी 2020

अजय पाठक हत्याकांड
Meerut

गायक मर्डर केस: एक साथ उठीं 3 अर्थियां तो रो पड़ा शहर, मासूम का शव लेकर कई राज्यों में घूमा हत्यारा

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
year 2020 first snowfall in uttarakhand pithoragarh awesome photos
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः साल 2020 की पहली बर्फबारी की ये सुंदर तस्वीरें आपका मन मोह लेंगी, आना चाहेंगे यहां

2 जनवरी 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या-नताशा
Cricket News

VIDEO: बीच समुद्र घुटने पर बैठ हार्दिक ने पहनाई नताशा को सगाई की अंगूठी

2 जनवरी 2020

salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान के जन्मदिन पर ही अर्पिता ने क्यों दिया बच्ची को जन्म, आयुष ने खोला बड़ा राज

2 जनवरी 2020

Salman Khan
Bollywood

नए साल पर एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ एन्जॉय करने पहुंचे सलमान खान, तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

2 जनवरी 2020

हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार
Meerut

खाना खाया, पैर दबाए और फिर कर दिया गुरु के परिवार का खात्मा, कबूला जुर्म, बताई ये बड़ी वजह

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे, आरकेएस भदौरिया और करमबीर सिंह
India News

28 साल बाद फिर एनडीए के बैचमेट बने तीनों सेनाओं के प्रमुख, वायुसेना में रहे तीनों के पिता

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल मनोज मुकुंद नरवाणे जनरल बिपिन रावत के सेवानिवृत होने के बाद 13 लाख की क्षमता वाली भारतीय थलसेना की कमान संभालेंगे। मौजूदा सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत 31 दिसंबर को सेवानिवृत्त हो रहे हैं।

2 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली पुलिस
India News

चालान कटने से नाराज युवक का कारनामा, बाइक को लगा डाली आग

2 जनवरी 2020

हिरासत में भाजपा नेता एच राजा
India News

चेन्नई: पुलिस ने एच राजा समेत भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज, तमिल लेखक के खिलाफ कर रहे थे प्रदर्शन

2 जनवरी 2020

sri siddaganga mutt Tumkur pm modi Karnataka visit
India News

क्या है कर्नाटक के श्री सिद्धगंगा मठ की खासियत, जहां जाने वाले हैं पीएम मोदी

2 जनवरी 2020

एनसीपी नेता डीपी त्रिपाठी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

एनसीपी के वरिष्ठ नेता और पूर्व सांसद डीपी त्रिपाठी का निधन, लंबे समय से थे बीमार

2 जनवरी 2020

amit shah
India News

बंगाल चुनाव में लोगों को साधने के लिए अमित शाह सीख रहे बांग्ला, शास्त्रीय संगीत की भी शिक्षा ली

2 जनवरी 2020

आरिफ मोहम्मद खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

केरल के राज्यपाल बोले- असंवैधानिक है नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ विधानसभा का प्रस्ताव

2 जनवरी 2020

आज गुरु गोबिंद सिंह की जयंती है
India News

गुरु गोबिंद सिंह की जयंती पर राष्ट्रपति, उपराष्ट्रपति और प्रधानमंत्री ने दी शुभकामनाएं

2 जनवरी 2020

राकेश अस्थाना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सीबीआई के पूर्व विशेष निदेशक राकेश अस्थाना और पूर्व डीजीपी लूथरा समेत चार के खिलाफ जांच के आदेश

2 जनवरी 2020

गणतंत्र दिवस
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में शामिल नहीं होगी पश्चिम बंगाल की झांकी, ममता-केंद्र में तनाव बढ़ने के आसार

2 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

कौन है नताशा स्टेनकोविक, जिन्हें बनाया हार्दिक पांड्या ने मंगेतर

भारतीय क्रिकेटर हार्दिक पांड्या ने साल 2020 के पहले दिन एक्ट्रेस नताशा स्टेनकोविक से सगाई कर ली । हार्दिक और नताशा साथ में नया साल मना रहे हैं । दोनों याच पर थे।

2 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली पुलिस 1:16

चालान कटने से नाराज युवक का कारनामा, बाइक को लगा डाली आग

2 जनवरी 2020

sri siddaganga mutt Tumkur pm modi Karnataka visit 2:02

क्या है कर्नाटक के श्री सिद्धगंगा मठ की खासियत, जहां जाने वाले हैं पीएम मोदी

2 जनवरी 2020

कार 1:06

इलेक्ट्रिक कार सेगमेंट में बेंटले का डेब्यू, 2025 में आएगी पहली कार

2 जनवरी 2020

सोनाली बेंद्रे 1:26

अपने जन्मदिन पर स्वर्ण मंदिर पहुंची सोनाली बेंद्रे, परिवार संग की प्रार्थना

1 जनवरी 2020

Related

नागरिकता कानून का विरोध करते लोग
India News

कर्नाटक: मंगलूरू हिंसा में मारे गए लोगों के लिए विभिन्न संगठनों ने जमा किए दो करोड़ रुपये

2 जनवरी 2020

कोहरे के कारण रेलवे की 21 ट्रेनें देरी से चल रही हैं
India News

कम दृश्यता के कारण उत्तर रेलवे की 21 ट्रेनें लेट, दिल्ली में गंभीर श्रेणी में पहुंचा प्रदूषण

2 जनवरी 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आज से दो दिवसीय कर्नाटक दौरे पर पीएम मोदी, किसान सम्मान निधि की तीसरी किस्त करेंगे जारी

2 जनवरी 2020

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अब 20 जनवरी को होगी पीएम मोदी की 'परीक्षा पे चर्चा', विरोध के कारण बदली तारीख

2 जनवरी 2020

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

2 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बच्चे के हित की बात हो तो कानून मानना जरूरी नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

2 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited