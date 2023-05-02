Karnataka Elections: सिद्धारमैया ने 50 से बढ़ाकर 75 फीसदी आरक्षण पर दिया जोर, कहा- संविधान में संशोधन की जरूरत

कर्नाटक के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और विपक्ष के नेता सिद्धारमैया ने कांग्रेस द्वारा आरक्षण को 50 फीसदी से बढ़ाकर 75 फीसदी करने पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी। उन्होंने कहा कि यह सीमा सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा निर्धारित की गई है। अब हम सभी श्रेणियों को समायोजित करने के लिए इसे 75 फीसदी करने के लिए संविधान में संशोधन करना चाहते हैं। हमें आरक्षण की सीमा बढ़ानी होगी।

#WATCH | There is a ceiling imposed by Supreme Court. Now we want to amend the Constitution to make it 75% in order to accommodate all categories. We've to increase the ceiling: Former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah on Congress to increase the ceiling and reservation from 50%… pic.twitter.com/XWKpWTte7k