Siddaramaiah birthday: सिद्धारमैया के जन्मदिन पर जश्न, दावणगेरे में हाईवे पर छह किलोमीटर लंबा जाम

दावणगेरे जिले से पुणे-बेंगलुरु नेशनल हाईवे गुजरता है। चूंकि आज पूर्व सीएम सिद्धारमैया का जन्म दिन मनाया जा रहा है, इसलिए कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता व उनके समर्थक वाहनों के साथ कार्यक्रम स्थल पर पहुंच रहे हैं।
कर्नाटक के पूर्व सीएम व वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता सिद्धारमैया का आज 75 वां जन्मदिन मनाया जा रहा है। दावणगेरे में आयोजित जश्न में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी भी शरीक होंगे। इस मौके पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में जनसैलाब उमड़ पड़ा है। इस कारण हाईवे पर छह किलोमीटर लंबा जाम लग गया है।
#WATCH | Karnataka: Traffic snarls as long as 6km on Pune-Bengaluru highway in Davanagere dist as thousands gather for the birthday celebration of Former Karnataka CM & Congress leader Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/CiSqcE6ink— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022
