Sibals Advice: संसद में गतिरोध खत्म करने का कपिल सिब्बल ने दिया फॉर्मूला, तीन अहम सुझाव दिए

सोमवार से शुरू हुए संसद के मानसून सत्र में भी विपक्ष विपक्ष विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर हंगामा कर रहा है। इससे कामकाज बाधित हो रहा है।
पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री, कांग्रेस के पूर्व नेता और राज्यसभा सदस्य कपिल सिब्बल ने संसद की कार्यवाही में बदलाव के लिए फॉर्मूला पेश किया है। उन्होंने संसद के दोनों सदनों में जारी गतिरोध को दूर करने के लिए प्रक्रिया में बदलाव के सुझाव दिए। इसमें सप्ताह में एक दिन किसी खास विषय पर चर्चा के लिए आरक्षित रखने की भी बात कही।
Logjam in Parliament— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 21, 2022
For a start:
Alter rules of procedure:
1) One day of the week for any matter the opposition wishes to discuss
2) Government should have no right to veto on this
3) No legislation should be passed without discussion. On this opposition to cooperate
