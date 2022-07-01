Sanjay Raut: आज दोपहर 12 बजे ईडी के सामने पेश होंगे संजय राउत, शिवसैनिकों से की यह बड़ी अपील

शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत आज (एक जुलाई) दोपहर 12 बजे जांच एजेंसी प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के समक्ष उपस्थित होंगे। इस बारे में उन्होंने खुद ट्वीट करके जानकारी दी। साथ ही, शिवसैनिकों से अपील भी की। बता दें कि संजय राउत को 2007 के जमीन घोटाला मामले में ईडी ने समन जारी किया है और एक जुलाई को पेश होने का आदेश दिया था।
ईडी के सामने पेश होने को लेकर संजय राउत ने खुद ट्वीट किया। उन्होंने लिखा, 'मैं आज दोपहर 12 बजे जांच एजेंसी ईडी दफ्तर जाऊंगा। मैं समन का सम्मान करता हूं और यह मेरा कर्तव्य है कि मैं जांच एजेंसियों की मदद करूं। मैं शिवसेना के कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील करता हूं कि वे ईडी दफ्तर के बाहर एकजुट न हों।'
I will be appearing bfore the ED tody at 12 noon. I respect the Summons issued to me and it's my duty to co-operate with the Investigation agencies— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) July 1, 2022
I appeal Shivsena workers not to gather at the ED office
Don't worry !@PawarSpeaks @OfficeofUT @MamataOfficial @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/Vn6SeedAoU
