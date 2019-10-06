शहर चुनें

Sheikh Hasina met with Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Anand Sharma in delhi

बांग्लादेशी पीएम शेख हसीना से मिलीं सोनिया और प्रियंका, मनमोहन सिंह भी थे साथ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 06 Oct 2019 01:14 PM IST
शेख हसीना ने सोनिया गांधी और मनमोहन सिंह से मुलाकात की
शेख हसीना ने सोनिया गांधी और मनमोहन सिंह से मुलाकात की - फोटो : ANI
बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना चार दिन के दौरे पर भारत आई हुई हैं। शनिवार को उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की। दोनों नेताओं ने कई समझौतों पर हस्ताक्षर किए और कुछ परियोजनाओं का उद्घाटन किया। रविवार को हसीना ने कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉक्टर मनमोहन सिंह, कांग्रेस नेता प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा और आनंद शर्मा से मुलाकात की।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

