शीना बोरा हत्याकांड: सीबीआई अदालत ने खारिज की इंद्राणी मुखर्जी की जमानत याचिका

Sheena Bora case: Special CBI court in Mumbai has rejected bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea. Court rejected her plea seeking bail for the reason of her deteriorating health.Court observed that there is no change of circumstances since the last bail plea was rejected (file pic) pic.twitter.com/6l8qMMxo2f— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019
कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने शुक्रवार को सोशल मीडिया पर नागरिकता संशोधन कानून (सीएए) के विरोध के दौरान ट्वीटर पर भारत का गलत नक्शा पोस्ट कर दिया। थरूर की इस गलती के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें जमकर ट्रोल किया गया।
21 दिसंबर 2019